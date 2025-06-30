Grow a Garden Drenched Mutation guide

Mutations are key in the race to become the richest in Grow a Garden. They apply unique visual effects and substantially boost the value of crops. The Drenched Mutation provides a modest value multiplier while causing the crop to continuously drip water. It was introduced with the Mega Harvest Event, released on June 28, 2025.

In this guide, you will learn about the availability and benefits provided by the Drenched Mutation in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Drenched Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Tropical Rain event creates slightly darker clouds (Image via Roblox)

The Drenched Mutation is randomly applied to your crops during the Tropical Rain event. This periodic weather event is characterized by slightly dark clouds gathering in the sky, followed by heavy rainfall. The atmosphere turns a shade of aesthetic green. Moreover, during the downpour, your avatar makes puddles as it moves on the map.

Drenched crops are a bit different than Wet crops. The water that drips from it is more than that in Wet crops. A stream of water continuously drips from the crop, completely soaking the fruit or vegetable.

Given that Tropical Rain is not an admin-triggered event, you have a decent chance of experiencing it. Play the game regularly and join the game's Discord community to get notifications about the weather event from other players once it begins in a server.

You can prepare for the rainy event by planting crops in every nook and corner of your garden. It will increase your chances of getting Drenched Mutation. If you want to relocate plants and sort them based on their value or rarity, purchase and use the Reclaimer Tool.

Effects of the Drenched Mutation in Grow a Garden

A Drenched Tomato (Image via Roblox)

Besides bestowing the Drenched Mutation on crops, the Tropical Rain Event gives a 50% crop growth boost. This boost is applied to all your crops during the duration of the weather event.

The Drenched Mutation provides a 5x multiplier in Roblox Grow a Garden. It is substantially more than the Wet mutation multiplier, thus making Drenched crops more valuable. If a crop is affected by both the mutations in question, it possesses the Drenched visual effects.

Given that their mutation multipliers are stackable, it is advised to keep crops in the garden until they have at least eight to nine mutations. If you want to check the value of a fruit without plucking it, use the recently introduced Magnifying Glass. It can be used in your garden as well as in other players'.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Drenched Mutation?

The Drenched Mutation is only available during the Tropical Rain Event.

How do I identify a crop with Drenched Mutation?

A Drenched crop will have water continuously dripping from it, as if it were acquired from the ocean.

What is the value multiplier provided by Drenched Mutation?

This mutation gives a 5x value multiplier.

Is Drenched Mutation better than Wet Mutation?

Yes, Drenched crops are better because they have a higher value multiplier.

