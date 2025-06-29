Aurora Borealis Grow a Garden

The latest Grow a Garden update, named Mega Harvest, featured a variety of new things, including new seeds, pets, and mutations. Among other things, players can sometimes witness the beautiful Aurora Borealis weather event in the game. Also called the Northern Lights, this is a random weather event like the Blood Moon and the Night.

Your fruits also have a chance of obtaining the new mutation associated with this mutation during the event. So, this article provides a detailed guide that will tell you all the crucial details about this new weather event.

What happens during the Aurora Borealis event in Grow a Garden

This symbol pops up when Aurora Borealis starts (Image via Roblox)

Being a random weather event, there is no concrete way for players to predict when the Aurora Borealis will trigger on the servers. However, when it does, it turns everything beautiful. With bright Northern Lights shining in the sky above the map, players can experience soft music playing during this time. Apart from the beautiful light, your plants also have a chance to obtain the new Aurora Mutation.

This new mutation gives your fruits a new glow that turns them shiny. The fruits also have blue and purple lights pulsing from them. On top of that, the fruit also has a faint smoke effect around it. This keeps the Aurora Mutation different from similar mutations like the Shocked and Disco Mutation.

A fruit with the Aurora Mutation (Image via Roblox)

If your fruit obtains the Aurora Mutation, it will boost its selling price by 90 times. This makes it one of the best mutations in the game, right behind Shocked and Celestial Mutations. If you wait long enough, your fruit might obtain more mutations, further increasing its value by a lot.

Best mutations to get in the game

Some of the mutations are better than most others in the game (Image via Roblox)

While all the mutations affect your fruit in some way or another, there are a couple of them that are considered the best. This is mainly because they vastly increase the harvest value of the fruits, allowing you to make a ton of money by selling them. Below, we have a list of such mutations that you should wait for your crops to obtain.

Shocked Mutation

A fruit with the Shocked Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Shocked is one of the best mutations to get for your fruits. This is mainly because it increases the selling value of the fruit by 100 times. You can get this mutation by either spraying your plant with it or by waiting for the Thunderstorm weather event to trigger on your server.

Celestial Mutation

Celestial Mutation is another great mutation your fruits can obtain. It boosts the selling price of the fruit by 120 times. However, your fruits can only get this mutation when a Meteor Shower triggers on the server. Unfortunately, this doesn't happen often.

Disco Mutation

A fruit with the Disco Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Disco Mutation is a limited mutation that can only be obtained during the Disco event in the game or applied by the Disco Bee. It can be triggered by the developer and mostly happens before a new update rolls out. Fruits with this mutation sell for 125 times their original price, making it a great mutation to have.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Is Aurora Borealis an admin-exclusive event in Grow a Garden?

No, this weather event can trigger naturally.

Which mutation does Aurora Borealis apply to fruits in Grow a Garden?

This weather event has a chance of applying the Aurora Mutation to fruits.

How much does the Aurora Mutation increase a fruit's price in Grow a Garden?

Fruits with this mutation sell for 90 times their original price.

