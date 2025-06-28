Lily of the Valley Grow a Garden: How to get it and sell value

Lily of the Valley is one of the newest crops in Grow a Garden. It arrived with the latest Mega Harvest update and has piqued the interest of the community. As a new addition, most players don't know much about it. This includes its rarity, selling price, and way of acquisition.

To that end, here's a brief guide to determine if the Lily of the Valley Seed is worth planting in your garden.

How to get the Lily of the Valley Seed in Grow a Garden

Check the Harvest Shop to get this seed (Image via Roblox)

To get your hands on a Lily of the Valley Seed in the game, head over to the center of the map. Next, interact with the Harvest Shop NPC to check out all the items. Scroll down until you find the Lily of the Valley in the options. It is possible that the seed might not be in stock.

So, keep checking once the shop refreshes. When the seed gets back in stock, you must spend 12 Summer Coins to add it to your inventory. To get Summer Coins, participate in the ongoing Summer Harvest Event that triggers every hour and lasts for 10 minutes.

You get points and coins for submitting Summer Fruits in the cart during the event. So, the more fruits you offer, the more coins you will get. After acquiring enough coins, check the Harvest Shop and purchase the Lily of the Valley Seed. Next, go to your garden, open the inventory, equip the seed, and click on an empty patch to plant it.

How much does the Lily of the Valley sell for?

You must wait for the seed to be in stock (Image via Roblox)

Being a Mythical rarity crop, you can get a decent amount of Sheckles for selling the flowers. Players have reportedly made a minimum of 44,331 Sheckles for this crop — we will update the value if new prices emerge. The amount can be further increased depending on the size and weight of your produce.

Apart from this, Lily of the Valley is a multi-harvest crop, meaning you will get new flowers once you harvest a batch. This is a great crop to have in your garden, since you can keep harvesting it for money.

Furthermore, you will fetch a high price if your Lily of the Valley has mutations. Wait till your crop acquires something like the Shockes, Disco, or Twisted Mutations, and then harvest them to get way more Sheckles. Note that mutations can overlap, and your fruits can hold multiple mutations, further boosting their value.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Is Lily of the Valley a multi-harvest crop in Grow a Garden?

Yes, it is a multi-harvest crop.

Can you get a Lily of the Valley Seed from the normal Seed Shop in Grow a Garden?

No, you can only get this seed from the Harvest Shop.

How much does a Lily of the Valley Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

You must spend 12 Summer Coins to get this seed.

