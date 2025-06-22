Grow a Garden Twisted Mutation guide

Mutations in Grow a Garden play a crucial role in a player's progress and their path to earning money. While some are easy to obtain, others are slightly ambiguous. Following the arrival of the Twisted Mutation with the game's latest Summer update, some players are likely to know how to get it and how much it boosts the crop's value.

For those unaware, this article explains all essential information about this new mutation.

How to get the Twisted Mutation in Grow a Garden

You only get this mutation via the Tornado weather event (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Twisted Mutation, you must wait for the Tornado weather event to trigger on your server. This new weather phenomenon was added with the Summer update. Note that the Tornado is not a frequent occurrence, so be patient and wait for it to happen.

You will immediately know when it occurs since the game spawns a giant white tornado in the middle of the map. Soon after, multiple tornadoes spawn alongside it and start moving in random directions. This is when your crops have a chance of getting the Twisted Mutation. However, it is not guaranteed that all your plants will get it in one go.

Fruits with the Twisted Mutation will have swirling winds around them that move in circles like a mini-tornado, giving them a great look. However, there are no other visible changes in the fruit after they get this mutation.

How much does the Twisted Mutation boost a fruit's price?

Twisted Mutations increase the selling value by five times (Image via Roblox)

A fruit with the Twisted Mutation will sell for five times its original price. This is not a big boost, but combined with others like Shocked or Disco Mutations, you can fetch a high price for the crop. However, stay patient and allow your crop to get these mutations. The better the mutations, the longer it takes for the fruit to obtain them.

Also, some mutations can only be obtained during admin-controlled weather. This means these weather events don't trigger naturally, hence players have a lesser chance of getting the associated mutation.

Ways to increase your chances of getting the Twisted Mutation

Plant multi-harvest crops to increase your chances (Image via Roblox)

While getting mutations is completely based on luck, there are a couple of things you can do to increase your chances. Here are some suggestions:

Plant multi-harvest crops - The best way to increase your chances of getting the Twisted Mutation or any other one is to plant multi-harvest crops in your garden. Not only do most such crops produce multiple fruits in each cycle, but the larger number of fruits also makes it easy to get a mutation.

The best way to increase your chances of getting the Twisted Mutation or any other one is to plant multi-harvest crops in your garden. Not only do most such crops produce multiple fruits in each cycle, but the larger number of fruits also makes it easy to get a mutation. Harvest plants right before the weather triggers - While it is almost impossible to predict when the Tornado weather will hit, you can continue harvesting your crops to prepare for it. Crops with no mutations generally have better chances of getting a new one.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Which weather gives the Twisted Mutation in Grow a Garden?

You can get this mutation during a Tornado weather event.

How much does the Twisted Mutation increase a fruit's price in Grow a Garden?

The mutation gives a 5x price boost to the affected fruit.

When was Twisted Mutation added to Grow a Garden?

The mutation was added to the game with the Summer update.

