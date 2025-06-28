Fennec Fox Grow a Garden: How to get and its ability

Grow a Garden rolled out a major update called Mega Harvest, which further expanded the ongoing in-game Summer Harvest event. While it did affect the event, the developer also added a variety of things, including seeds and pets. Fennec Fox is one of the new pets that have arrived with this update.

That said, it is quite possible that you might not be aware of what this pet does or how to obtain it. Hence, this article offers a complete guide that will get into these details.

How to get the Fennec Fox in Grow a Garden

You can get this pet from the Oasis Egg (Image via Roblox)

Fennec Fox is a Divine rarity pet that arrived with the Mega Harvest update of the game. Similar to most other pets, you must hatch an egg to get your hands on it. The Fennec Fox can be hatched from the newly added Oasis Egg. To obtain it, you must head over to the center of the map and talk to the NPC behind the new Harvest Shop.

Now, open the Harvest Shop's item list and scroll down until you find the Oasis Egg. It is quite possible that you might not find the egg in stock due to its rarity and contents.

If you do find it in stock, you must then spend 10 Summer Coins to add it to your inventory. Once this is done, open your inventory, head over to the garden, and place the egg anywhere.

The Oasis Egg can be obtained from the Harvest Shop (Image via Roblox)

Now, you must wait for 4 hours and 10 minutes for the egg to hatch. If you are lucky, you might obtain the Fennec Fox from the egg. However, this will take several tries since the pet has a drop chance of only 0.5%.

Also check: What are Summer Fruits in Grow a Garden?

Fennec Fox's passive ability

Fennec Fox has an extremely low drop rate (Image via Roblox)

Fennec Fox offers a great passive ability that will directly allow for your garden to flourish and for you to make more money. The fox's ability is called Sly, and it makes the pet visit another player's gardens and interact with a random crop. It will then copy a random mutation from that crop and apply it to a fruit in your garden.

This is a great ability since you can easily get a good mutation for your fruits without having to wait for the required weather event. This will be even more helpful if the pet copies something like the Heavenly or the Disco Mutation from another player's fruit.

You can combine it with other pets that either affect the XP gained by Fennec Fox or steal other players' fruits, to make more money in the game.

Also check: Grow a Garden Twisted Mutation Guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of the Fennec Fox in Grow a Garden?

This pet falls under the Divine rarity in the game.

Which egg do you get the Fennec Fox in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain this pet from the Oasis Egg.

How much does the Oasis Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

You can get this egg for 10 Summer Coins from the Summer Shop.

