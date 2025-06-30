Grow a Garden Magnifying Glass: How to get and use

The Magnifying Glass is one of the newest tools introduced by the Grow a Garden Mega Harvest update. It allows you to check a crop's value, saving you from the long process of taking a fruit or vegetable to the Sell Shop and getting it examined by NPC Steven. Moreover, since it tracks a crop's value as it grows in the garden, it allows the crop to get more Mutations from animals and weather events.

Although the Magnifying Glass is essential for any farmer, it is extremely rare and expensive. Here's everything you need to know about the tool in Grow a Garden.

How to get the Magnifying Glass in Grow a Garden

The Magnifying Glass is a rare gear (Image via Roblox)

Players can purchase the Magnifying Glass from the Gear Shop in Grow a Garden. You can find this particular shop, managed by NPC Eloise, on the opposite side of the Seed Shop.

The Magnifying Glass is a Mythical gear, so it has low odds of appearing in the Gear Shop. More problematic is its high price of 10,000,000 Sheckles. New players will need to sell crops with high mutation multipliers, get the required Sheckles, and then wait for the item to appear in Gear Shop stock.

Luckily, you can skip the arduous grind involving harvesting and selling crops. Even if the Magnifying Glass isn't in stock, you can purchase the gear with 99 Robux. There is no limit to the number of Robux-involving purchases in this Roblox experience.

Each Magnifying Glass can be used 10 times before it is destroyed. Thus, try to stock up on the gear if you have at least a billion Sheckles in your account.

How to use the Magnifying Glass in Grow a Garden

The crop value appears in a small text (Image via Roblox)

The Magnifying Glass is an extremely helpful tool because it allows players to inspect a crop's value without taking it from the garden. After checking the value, you can decide whether to sell the crop or let it get more Mutations.

To use a Magnifying Glass in Grow a Garden, follow these simple steps:

Equip the Magnifying Glass from your inventory.

Approach the crop whose value you want to check.

Hover the cursor over the crop. After a couple of seconds, a text will inform you about the crop's current sale value.

The pop-up message that shows the crop's overall value takes into account all its possessed Mutations. For instance, if you use the Magnifying Glass on a Sugar Apple with Wet, Drenched, Shocked, and other Mutations, you'll see a text like: "Inspected Sugar Apple at 8,000,000C."

Interestingly, the Magnifying Glass can be used on others' gardens. This has led to a noticeable rise in reports regarding players stealing the most valuable crops from one's garden. Although the new tool has sparked much discussion, its overall usefulness cannot be understated.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the cost of the Magnifying Glass?

The Magnifying Glass can be purchased from the Gear Shop with 10,000,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux.

How many times can a Magnifying Glass be used?

Each Magnifying Glass has only 10 uses.

Is it possible to use the Magnifying Glass on another player's crop?

Yes, you can use the Magnifying Glass on a crop that doesn't belong to your garden. Subsequently, you can steal the high-value crop.

Does the Magnifying Glass check a crop's weight?

No, the Magnifying Glass does not check a crop's weight. It only shows its value.

