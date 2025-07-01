Roblox The Hatch 2025 Event: Release date, all games, and more

Roblox The Hatch 2025 is the next platform-wide event, where players will be able to collect and hatch the event-exclusive Eggs for special UGC items. It is slated to start on July 2, 2025, and will last 10 days in total, making its run fairly short. A total of 1,000 games will be a part of The Hatch, so you can expect to see some of the most popular titles featured in this event.

This article provides you with all the details on when The Hatch 2025 will begin, which games it will include, and how it will work.

Everything you need to know about Roblox The Hatch 2025

Overview

Roblox The Hatch 2025 is a massive platform-wide event that is planned to include 1,000 experiences, making the selection of games extremely varied. Like the events preceding it, The Hatch will have a dedicated experience that will serve as its hub world. From there, players will be able to access the titles featured in the event and earn the event-exclusive Eggs.

Players will spend the duration of the event obtaining Eggs in various titles by completing the associated missions. Eggs will be randomly assigned to different experiences, and each one will only take about three minutes to acquire. Furthermore, acquiring the item will grant players an event-specific badge from these experiences.

The exact number of obtainable Eggs and the items that hatch from them are currently not confirmed by official sources. It is speculated that Egg contents will include new UGCs for players to equip in the Roblox Avatar Customization menu. These items will likely be restricted to the event itself, so consider playing the featured titles to collect as many of them as you can.

Release date and timings across all major regions

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

The Hatch 2025 is slated to begin on July 2, 2025, at 6 pm UTC. It is expected to sunset on July 12, 2025, at 8 pm UTC, lasting just over 10 days. You can check the exact release timings for the event in the list below:

UTC: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm PDT: 11:00 am

11:00 am CDT: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm EDT: 2:00 pm

2:00 pm Philippine Standard Time: 2:00 am (July 3)

2:00 am (July 3) IST: 11:30 pm

11:30 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 3:00 pm

You can check out the official Roblox event page for the countdown to The Hatch 2025 release.

List of confirmed games

Listed below are all the titles confirmed to be a part of Roblox The Hatch 2025:

Banana Eats

Liar’s Table

Medved

Meta Lock

Musical Chairs

My Prison

Oaklands

Omega Obby

Project Monster

Realistic Street Soccer

Smoothie Factory Tycoon

Tower Heroes

Volleyball Legends

A few popular titles have been speculated to be a part of this event, including My Hello Kitty Cafe, Anime Vanguards, Bee Swarm Simulator, and more. Whether they will be included in the list of featured experiences will become clear once the event officially kicks off.

FAQs

When will Roblox The Hatch 2025 start?

Roblox The Hatch 2025 is slated to start on July 2, 2025, at 6 pm UTC.

What is Roblox The Hatch 2025 about?

The main objective of The Hatch 2025 is to complete missions in the featured titles to collect Eggs, which hatch into exclusive UGC items.

How many experiences will Roblox The Hatch 2025 feature?

The Hatch 2025 is said to feature 1,000 experiences.

