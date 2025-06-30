Guanabana Seed Grow a Garden: Rarity, price, and harvest value

Crafting Seeds is a mechanic in Grow a Garden that has been expanded upon since its introduction in the Working Bee update. With the second part of the Summer update, the list of craftable Seeds now includes the Guanabana, one of the most valuable species in the game. This Mythical Seed was added to the experience on June 28, 2025, and it will remain available for the duration of the Summer Harvest Event.
If you’re looking for a Seed that matures into a high-value producing plant, the Guanabana may be the one you seek. Let’s learn everything there is to know about it.
Breaking down Guanabana Seed in Grow a Garden
How to get
The Guanabana is available from the Crafting Table as one of the new craftable Seeds of the second Summer update. This Seed requires you to collect one Aloe Vera Seed, one Prickly Pear Seed, and a Banana Fruit, and bring them to the Crafting Table.
While depositing these items, you must invest 30 Summer Points to initiate the crafting process. The process takes up to 10 minutes, after which you can collect the Seed and sow it on your farm. Alternatively, you can skip the crafting steps entirely by purchasing the Seed directly for 779 Robux.
Also read: Grow a Garden Fruit tier list
Rarity, sell value, and yield type
The Guanabana Seed has been assigned the Mythical rarity, making it among the rarest Seeds in the Summer update. An average Guanabana Fruit will fetch a value of 72,440 Sheckles, which will skyrocket if the Fruit has Mutations or is larger than normal.
Its produce sells for plenty of Sheckles as is, but what makes the species even more sought-after is its yield type. The Guanabana is a Multi-Harvest type species, which means you can continue to reap its Fruits for as long as you wish. Unless destroyed with the Shovel tool, its plant will remain a permanent fixture on your farm.
Naturally, this is a highly beneficial species, rivaling the likes of Purple Dahlia in terms of profitability. If you have the resources to craft it, we recommend adding the plant to your farm to maximize your income.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How to get Guanabana Seed in Grow a Garden
The Guanabana Seed can be crafted by collecting one each of Aloe Vera Seed, Prickly Pear Seed, and Banana Fruit, along with 30 Summer Points.
What is the base sell value of a Guanabana Fruit in Grow a Garden?
The base sell value of a Guanabana Fruit is 72,440 Sheckles.
What rarity does Guanabana Fruit belong to in Grow a Garden?
The Guanabana Fruit belongs to the Mythical rarity.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024