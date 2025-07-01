Steal an Anime: A beginner's guide

Steal an Anime is one of Roblox’s latest hits. The game seamlessly blends the thrill of stealth gameplay with the vibrant world of anime. In this quirky yet addictive title, players embark on daring heists to purchase and snatch anime characters and treasures from enemy bases while simultaneously fortifying their bases against other players eyeing their anime characters.

Players must sneak into rival bases and either outsmart or defeat the defenders to steal the enemies' anime characters and bring them back to their base. On the flip side, you can take the honorable route by buying your anime characters and just focus on defending your base. On that note, here's a guide to help beginners get started in this Roblox experience.

A beginner's guide to Steal an Anime

Getting started

Gameplay screenshot of the spawn point (Image via Roblox)

Once you enter Steal an Anime, you'll find yourself in a cozy home base. The game starts with a tutorial quest that guides you through basics like moving around, buying anime characters, and earning cash to expand your collection. The main goal is to gather as many anime characters as you can.

To advance in the game, your best bet is to sneak into rival bases. You must either outsmart or disarm the enemies, find their valuable anime characters, and safely bring them back to your base without getting caught.

Alternatively, if you prefer a less sneaky approach, you can choose to play more like a tycoon game. In this method, you won't raid enemy bases but will instead purchase anime characters whenever you have enough cash. You'll focus on defending your base from assaults and preventing other players from breaking into different bases.

Raiding a base

Raid enemy bases using these tools (Image via Roblox)

Stealing in Steal an Anime isn’t just about sneaking; there’s plenty of action involved. You can equip various offensive abilities, ranging from slaps to powerful anime-inspired energy speed coils, to get a much-needed boost. These attacks help you disarm enemies, break into their bases, or intimidate them.

Whenever you steal an anime character from someone's base, an alarm will be triggered. This alerts the base owner that one of their collectible is being stolen; therefore, the timing is critical when raiding a base. The best approach is to blend stealth with precise bursts of offensive frenzies. Having a better weapon in a face-off can also shift the tide of the battle in the blink of an eye.

Defending your base

Lock your base to stop intruders from raiding your base (Image via Roblox)

Of course, while you’re busy plotting heists, other players are plotting theirs against you, and defending your base becomes just as crucial as raiding other players' bases. Defense mechanics revolve around placing traps and locking your base to protect your anime stash. You can fortify your base with gadgets using the "lock base" option and even opt to purchase +5 minute locks using Robux.

The shield acts as a deterrent for anyone looking to steal your anime characters. It's essential to find the right balance between stealth and strength when protecting your base. The most effective strategy is to use a hybrid approach, switching tactics based on the circumstances is undoubtedly the best approach.

Rebirthing

Rebirthing brings numerous benefits to the table (Image via Roblox)

As you amass cash and expand your collection of anime characters, you open the door to the rebirth system. Rebirthing resets your anime hero count while providing you with lasting advantages, including additional time for locking your base, enhanced cash production, increased starting cash, and several other perks.

In this game, bonuses accumulate across multiple rebirths, which means that each subsequent playthrough can be quicker and more lucrative. Due to this exponential growth, players often find that rebirthing frequently and early is a wise strategy.

Many experienced players tend to go through a dozen rebirths before they concentrate solely on building their base and gathering heroes, since those heroes reset with each rebirth.

Crafting

Craft anime characters in Steal an Anime (Image via Roblox)

An exciting twist in Steal an Anime is its crafting system. Obtained after rebirthing one time, this ability lets you craft two or more anime characters together to craft an even stronger one. Crafted anime heroes can yield exponential amounts of cash, increased cash multipliers, or exclusive aura and rarity, as they are very hard to find.

In-game shop

Check out the in-game shop for some of the best deals (Image via Roblox)

No Roblox game would be complete without an in-game shop, and Steal an Anime doesn’t disappoint. Here, you’ll find exclusive packs consisting of cash, anime heroes, and extended base locks. Premium Robux items are also available, like exclusive gamepasses for 2x Cash, Fusion Coil, and even the Golden Slap.

However, the game maintains a fair balance, ensuring that skill and strategy remain more important than spending in-game currency to win PvP battles.

FAQs about Steal an Anime

Is Steal an Anime solo-friendly?

Absolutely. While raiding others and defending your base is competitive, you can progress solo at your own pace.

Is rebirthing mandatory?

No, but it’s highly recommended for long-term growth. Rebirthing provides permanent bonuses that make the game significantly easier over time.

Is crafting worth investing time in?

Yes! Crafting yields powerful abilities and unique cosmetic items that can boost both your offense and defense strategies.

