Grow a Garden Oasis Egg: All Pets, their traits, and drop rates

The Grow a Garden Mega Harvest Event has significantly expanded the game's summer content. Players can now harvest a wider variety of crops, acquire different crates, and get new Pets from the recently introduced Oasis Egg. Yet, like the different Summer Eggs, the Oasis Egg is available for a limited period. You must acquire the offered Pets as soon as possible by utilizing Summer Coins.

This guide explains how to obtain the Oasis Egg and the powerful Pets it provides in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get the Oasis Egg in Grow a Garden

The Oasis Egg can be obtained from the Summer Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Oasis Egg can be brought from the Summer Shop in Grow a Garden. The transaction requires Summer Coins, which you can earn by submitting summer fruits in the Summer Harvest wagon. It can be found in the middle of the map, next to NPC Georgia.

The higher the number of fruits deposited in the wagon, the more Summer Coins you acquire on the server. It is a part of a community-based event that is best played with other players in public servers.

You'll need 10 Summer Coins or 149 Robux to purchase an Oasis Egg from the Summer Shop. After accumulating the required amount of currency, follow these steps to get the egg:

Head to the middle of the map.

Speak to Georgia, the NPC who is managing the Harvest Shop, aka the Summer Shop.

Choose "Show me the Harvest Shop" from the list of dialogues.

Scroll to find the Oasis Egg.

Click the Oasis Egg and then buy it with Summer Coins or Robux.

The Oasis Egg is a Mythical item, so it has an incredibly low chance of appearing in the Summer Shop stock. The shop restocks every 30 minutes, so make sure to check it as soon as new items appear.

All Pets in the Oasis Egg

The Oasis Egg has five Pets (Image via Roblox)

The Oasis Egg includes five incredibly useful Pets in Grow a Garden. It features two Legendary, two Mythical, and a single creature belonging to the Divine rarity. Given that the Divine Pet, Fennec Fox, has a 0.5% drop chance, you may need to hatch several eggs to obtain it in the game.

Here is the complete list of Pets in the Oasis Egg, along with rarity, drop chances, and traits in Grow a Garden:

Pet Rarity Drop rate Passive ability Meerkat Legendary 45% Every 7 minutes, it goes to another pet and advances its cooldown. It has a 15 to 20% chance of doing it a second time. Sand Snake Legendary 34.5% Has a 1.45% to 3% to duplicate an item or seed when purchasing from the Gear Shop or Seed Shop. Axototl Mythical 15% Gives a minimum 6.5% chance for summer fruits to remain after being collected Hyacinth Macaw Mythical 5% Every 8 minutes or less, it has a 15.63% chance to give the Cloudtouched Mutation to a fruit Fennec Fox Divine 0.5% Every 22:12 minutes, it goes to another player's random fruit, copies 1 Mutation from it, and applies it to a random fruit in the garden. The higher the mutation multiplier, the rarer the chance to copy.

The Oasis Egg's hatching time is 4 hours and 10 minutes, which is lower than that of the Paradise Egg.

Which is the best Pet in the Oasis Egg?

The Fennec Fox (Image via Roblox)

The Fennec Fox is the best Pet that can be obtained from the Oasis Egg. With its passive ability, Sly, the creature copies a Mutation from a random crop and applies it to another crop of its choice. The best part about the Fennec Fox's ability is that it has a better chance of copying a Mutation with a higher multiplier.

If you have a crop with Voidtouched and Heavenly Mutations, the Fennec Fox has an improved chance of copying the former due to its provided multiplier. However, whether it copies and applies the Sunflower-exclusive Dawnbound Mutation in Grow a Garden is currently unknown.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the cost of an Oasis Egg?

An Oasis Egg can be purchased with 10 Summer Coins or 149 Robux.

Which Pet provided by the Oasis Egg gives the Cloudtouched Mutation?

The Hyacinth Macaw has a small chance of applying the Cloudtouched Mutation to crops.

Does the Fennec Fox always copy the best Mutation from a random crop?

No, the Fennec Fox's copy ability is chance-based. It can copy another Mutation instead of the one with the best multiplier.

