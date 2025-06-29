  • home icon
How to get Summer Coins in Grow a Garden

By Swastik Sharma
Published Jun 29, 2025 08:41 GMT
Grow a Garden
You need Summer Coins to buy items at the Harvest Shop (Image via Roblox)

Summer Coins are a limited-time currency in Grow a Garden. Added with the game's latest Mega Harvest update, this currency allows you to purchase items from the newly added Harvest Shop. Both of them are directly related to the ongoing Summer Harvest Event, where you have a chance of obtaining rewards and other free items.

This article offers a brief guide that will tell you how to get these Summer Coins and where you can spend them.

How to obtain Summer Coins in Grow a Garden

You will get this currency by joining the Summer Harvest Event (Image via Roblox)
To get your hands on some Summer Coins, you must participate in Grow a Garden's ongoing Summer Harvest Event. It triggers every hour on the server and lasts for 10 minutes. During this time, you must collect as many Summer Fruits as you can and unload them on the cart in the middle of the map.

You will obtain points for the number of fruits that you offer to the cart. Note that this is a community-based event, so everyone on the server must come together. This is also important because the more fruit everyone submits, the better rewards they get. You get Summer Coins based on how many fruits you submit and the calculation at the end.

You must submit Summer Fruits to get points (Image via Roblox)
Below, we have a list of reward tiers and the number of coins you will get for each tier:

  • Common - 0 Summer Coins
  • Uncommon - 1 Summer Coins
  • Rare - 2 Summer Coins
  • Legendary - 3 Summer Coins
  • Mythical - 4 Summer Coins
  • Divine - 5 Summer Coins
  • Prismatic - 6 Summer Coins

As you can see, collecting more points will give you access to the higher-tier rewards. You will also get more Summer Coins for being in these tiers.

Also check: What are Summer Fruits in Grow a Garden

Where to spend the Summer Coins in the game

You can use the Summer Coins to buy items in the Harvest Shop (Image via Roblox)
Once you have enough Summer Coins, it is time to spend them. To do so, head over to the center of the map and interact with the Harvest Shop NPC. This will give you access to the shop's items. Note that somethings might be out of stock, so you must wait for the shop to refresh and check back later.

Below, we have the complete list of items that can be bought from the Harvest Shop:

  • Summer Seed Pack - 3 Summer Coins
  • Delphinium Seed - 2 Summer Coins
  • Lily of the Valley - 12 Summer Coins
  • Traveler's Fruit Seed - 32 Summer Coins
  • Burnt Mutation Spray - 3 Summer Coins
  • Oasis Crate - 5 Summer Coins
  • Oasis Egg - 10 Summer Coins
  • Hamster - 15 Summer Coins
You also need the coins to craft some items (Image via Roblox)
On the other hand, you can also use the Summer Coins to craft some of the new seeds in the crafting area at the other end of the map. To check these items, head over to the side with the Gear Shop and interact with the crafting stations to check the recipes.

Also check: Grow a Garden Fennec Fox Guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How many Summer Coins will you get for reaching the Prismatic tier in the Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event?

You will get six Summer Coins for reaching this tier.

How much does the Hamster cost in Grow a Garden?

You must spend 15 Summer Coins to get this pet.

How much does the Traveler's Fruit Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

This seed costs 32 Summer Coins.

Swastik Sharma

Swastik Sharma

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.

Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.

The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.

When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
