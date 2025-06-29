How to get Summer Coins in Grow a Garden

Summer Coins are a limited-time currency in Grow a Garden. Added with the game's latest Mega Harvest update, this currency allows you to purchase items from the newly added Harvest Shop. Both of them are directly related to the ongoing Summer Harvest Event, where you have a chance of obtaining rewards and other free items.
This article offers a brief guide that will tell you how to get these Summer Coins and where you can spend them.
How to obtain Summer Coins in Grow a Garden
To get your hands on some Summer Coins, you must participate in Grow a Garden's ongoing Summer Harvest Event. It triggers every hour on the server and lasts for 10 minutes. During this time, you must collect as many Summer Fruits as you can and unload them on the cart in the middle of the map.
You will obtain points for the number of fruits that you offer to the cart. Note that this is a community-based event, so everyone on the server must come together. This is also important because the more fruit everyone submits, the better rewards they get. You get Summer Coins based on how many fruits you submit and the calculation at the end.
Below, we have a list of reward tiers and the number of coins you will get for each tier:
- Common - 0 Summer Coins
- Uncommon - 1 Summer Coins
- Rare - 2 Summer Coins
- Legendary - 3 Summer Coins
- Mythical - 4 Summer Coins
- Divine - 5 Summer Coins
- Prismatic - 6 Summer Coins
As you can see, collecting more points will give you access to the higher-tier rewards. You will also get more Summer Coins for being in these tiers.
Where to spend the Summer Coins in the game
Once you have enough Summer Coins, it is time to spend them. To do so, head over to the center of the map and interact with the Harvest Shop NPC. This will give you access to the shop's items. Note that somethings might be out of stock, so you must wait for the shop to refresh and check back later.
Below, we have the complete list of items that can be bought from the Harvest Shop:
- Summer Seed Pack - 3 Summer Coins
- Delphinium Seed - 2 Summer Coins
- Lily of the Valley - 12 Summer Coins
- Traveler's Fruit Seed - 32 Summer Coins
- Burnt Mutation Spray - 3 Summer Coins
- Oasis Crate - 5 Summer Coins
- Oasis Egg - 10 Summer Coins
- Hamster - 15 Summer Coins
On the other hand, you can also use the Summer Coins to craft some of the new seeds in the crafting area at the other end of the map. To check these items, head over to the side with the Gear Shop and interact with the crafting stations to check the recipes.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
How many Summer Coins will you get for reaching the Prismatic tier in the Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event?
You will get six Summer Coins for reaching this tier.
How much does the Hamster cost in Grow a Garden?
You must spend 15 Summer Coins to get this pet.
How much does the Traveler's Fruit Seed cost in Grow a Garden?
This seed costs 32 Summer Coins.
