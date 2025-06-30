  • home icon
What do Gnomes do in Grow a Garden?

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jun 30, 2025 10:09 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

No garden in Grow a Garden is complete without a few decoratives, be it signs, fencing, or statuettes. With the Summer update, Gnomes have arrived in the game. They can be used to adorn your garden and improve its visual aesthetic, or collected and kept in your inventory. Note that some Gnomes are among the rarest items in the title.

This article explains what Gnomes do and how to get them in Grow a Garden.

Gnomes and how to get them in Grow a Garden

The Gnome Merchant appears near the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)
The Gnome Merchant appears near the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

In practical terms, Gnomes don't have a use like most other cosmetics. They will not improve your farm’s yield or aid your Pets in any way. However, they do make for great garden decor – the game has a variety of them to fit nearly every farm theme. So, if you’ve been missing that one key ornament to complete the look of your farmland, try adding a Gnome to it.

also-read-trending Trending

They can be obtained from the Gnome Merchant, who has a chance of appearing next to the Seed Shop once every four hours. When the Merchant arrives, the shop remains open for 30 minutes before disappearing. The Merchant’s stock can include three types of Crates that offer different types of Gnomes as the featured reward.

In total, you can get up to 15 various ones based on the theme of the Crate you purchase.

Different types of Gnomes

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)
In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The three Gnome Crates are the Common Gnome Crate, the Farmer’s Gnome Crate, and the Classic Gnome Crate, each of which includes five distinct Gnomes. Here’s what you can receive for opening the Common Gnome Crate, which is priced at 56 million Sheckles or 149 Robux:

  • Sleepy Gnome: 24.75% drop chance
  • Crazy Gnome: 24.75% drop chance
  • Grumpy Gnome: 24.75% drop chance
  • Silly Gnome: 24.75% drop chance
  • Fearless Gnome: 0.99% drop chance

The following Gnomes are a part of the Farmer’s Gnome Crate, priced at 88 million Sheckles or 179 Robux:

  • Raphael Gnome: 26% drop rate
  • Steven Gnome: 26% drop rate
  • Eloise Gnome: 24% drop rate
  • Sam Gnome: 24% drop rate
  • Cleetus Gnome: 1% drop rate

The Classic Gnome Crate can be bought for 113 million Sheckles or 199 Robux, opening which grants you one of the following Gnomes:

  • Bacone Gnome: 26% drop rate
  • Builderman Gnome: 26% drop rate
  • Zombie Gnome: 24% drop rate
  • Noob Gnome: 24% drop rate
  • Gold Gnome: 1%% drop rate

FAQs

What is the purpose of Gnomes in Grow a Garden?

Like in real life, the in-game Gnomes are largely used as garden ornamentation rather than for any practical purpose.

How to get Gnomes in Grow a Garden

Gnomes can be obtained from Gnome Crates, sold by the Gnome Merchant.

What is the drop chance for the Zombie Gnome in Grow a Garden?

The Zombie Gnome has a 24% drop chance from the Classic Gnome Crate.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

