What do Gnomes do in Grow a Garden?

No garden in Grow a Garden is complete without a few decoratives, be it signs, fencing, or statuettes. With the Summer update, Gnomes have arrived in the game. They can be used to adorn your garden and improve its visual aesthetic, or collected and kept in your inventory. Note that some Gnomes are among the rarest items in the title.
This article explains what Gnomes do and how to get them in Grow a Garden.
Gnomes and how to get them in Grow a Garden
In practical terms, Gnomes don't have a use like most other cosmetics. They will not improve your farm’s yield or aid your Pets in any way. However, they do make for great garden decor – the game has a variety of them to fit nearly every farm theme. So, if you’ve been missing that one key ornament to complete the look of your farmland, try adding a Gnome to it.
They can be obtained from the Gnome Merchant, who has a chance of appearing next to the Seed Shop once every four hours. When the Merchant arrives, the shop remains open for 30 minutes before disappearing. The Merchant’s stock can include three types of Crates that offer different types of Gnomes as the featured reward.
In total, you can get up to 15 various ones based on the theme of the Crate you purchase.
Different types of Gnomes
The three Gnome Crates are the Common Gnome Crate, the Farmer’s Gnome Crate, and the Classic Gnome Crate, each of which includes five distinct Gnomes. Here’s what you can receive for opening the Common Gnome Crate, which is priced at 56 million Sheckles or 149 Robux:
- Sleepy Gnome: 24.75% drop chance
- Crazy Gnome: 24.75% drop chance
- Grumpy Gnome: 24.75% drop chance
- Silly Gnome: 24.75% drop chance
- Fearless Gnome: 0.99% drop chance
The following Gnomes are a part of the Farmer’s Gnome Crate, priced at 88 million Sheckles or 179 Robux:
- Raphael Gnome: 26% drop rate
- Steven Gnome: 26% drop rate
- Eloise Gnome: 24% drop rate
- Sam Gnome: 24% drop rate
- Cleetus Gnome: 1% drop rate
The Classic Gnome Crate can be bought for 113 million Sheckles or 199 Robux, opening which grants you one of the following Gnomes:
- Bacone Gnome: 26% drop rate
- Builderman Gnome: 26% drop rate
- Zombie Gnome: 24% drop rate
- Noob Gnome: 24% drop rate
- Gold Gnome: 1%% drop rate
FAQs
What is the purpose of Gnomes in Grow a Garden?
Like in real life, the in-game Gnomes are largely used as garden ornamentation rather than for any practical purpose.
How to get Gnomes in Grow a Garden
Gnomes can be obtained from Gnome Crates, sold by the Gnome Merchant.
What is the drop chance for the Zombie Gnome in Grow a Garden?
The Zombie Gnome has a 24% drop chance from the Classic Gnome Crate.
