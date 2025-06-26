  • home icon
  Roblox
  Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Point list

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jun 26, 2025 10:19 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
The Grow a Garden Summer update saw the advent of the Summer Harvest Event, which includes a rewards system based on all players’ collaboration. Robloxians can contribute various Summer-themed Fruits to the Summer Harvest station and receive prizes based on the total number of accrued Harvest Points. This presents a unique opportunity to get some of the rarest items in the games, including Seeds, cosmetics, Eggs, and more.

Let’s explore the Summer Harvest Point reward system and find out what you can get by contributing to the event.

Getting Harvest Points in Grow a Garden

The Summer Harvest Event rewards (Image via Roblox)
Harvest Points are the arbiter of the rarity of the reward you receive at the end of each Summer Harvest. The session occurs every hour, during which all players must contribute their season-themed harvest to the Georgia NPC found in the middle of the map.

Trending

The rarity of the rewards you receive depends on the total number of Harvest Points contributed by the players on the server. Here are the Point thresholds for each reward rarity:

  • Common Reward: 10 Harvest Points
  • Uncommon Reward: 500 Harvest Points
  • Rare Reward: 2,000 Harvest Points
  • Legendary Reward: 5,000 Harvest Points
  • Mythical Reward: 8,500 Harvest Points
  • Divine Reward: 11,000 Harvest Points
  • Prismatic Reward: 14,000 Harvest Points

The number of Harvest Points received directly corresponds to the type of Fruit you offer. This means the higher the rarity of your offering, the more Harvest Points you will contribute to the Summer Harvest. The contribution phase lasts 10 minutes, after which all players are given the rewards based on the total amount of Harvest Points gained.

Listed below are the Harvest Points you gain based on the rarity of the Fruits offered:

  • Common Fruit: 1 Harvest Point each
  • Uncommon Fruit: 2 Harvest Points each
  • Rare Fruit: 3 Harvest Points each
  • Legendary Fruit: 4 Harvest Points each
  • Mythical Fruit: 5 Harvest Points each
  • Divine Fruit: 6 Harvest Points each
  • Prismatic Fruit: 7 Harvest Points each

Summer Harvest Point rewards table

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
The table below lists all possible rewards from the Summer Harvest Event, along with their drop rate. It also includes the Harvest Point threshold you must cross to add the individual item to the list of possible prizes.

Reward

Drop Rate

Harvest Point threshold

2x Summer Seed Pack

33%

1,400

2x Summer Seed Pack

33%

4,000

10x Honey

50%

50

100,000 Sheckles

15%

200

Avocado Seed

4%

7,000

Basic Sprinkler

33%

100

Bee Crate

20%

5,000

Bee Egg

10%

6,000

Blood Banana Seed

10%

5,600

Blood Kiwi Pet

10%

6,000

Bloodmoon Crate

33%

3,400

Cacao Seed

10%

800

Celestiberry Seed

5%

3,600

Chocolate Carrot Seed

6.67%

6,000

Chocolate Sprinkler

6%

8,000

Cleaning Spray

50%

300

Easter Egg Seed

5%

12,000

Ember Lily Seed

1%

14,000

Flower Seed pack

20%

2,000

Fun Crate

20%

120

Green Apple Seed

10%

4,000

Honey Sprinkler

6%

1,400

Lightning Rod

4%

400

Moon Cat

10%

11,000

Moon Mango Seed

4%

7,000

Moon Melon Seed

10%

3,600

Nectarine Seed

7%

4,400

Night Egg

10%

4,400

Night Seed Pack

10%

5,000

Normal Seed Pack

10%

600

Pepper Seed

5%

1,000

Rare Egg

20%

1,400

Rare Summer Egg

6%

8,000

Recall Wrench

50%

250

Reclaimer

50%

5,000

Summer Fun Crate

10%

8,000

Summer Seed Pack

33%

300

Summer Seed Pack

33%

1,000

Trowel

N/A

4,000

Twilight Crate

20%

2,400

Watering Can

50%

10

FAQs

When did the Summer Harvest Event begin in Grow a Garden?

The Summer Harvest Event started on June 21, 2025.

How do I earn Harvest Points in Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event?

Harvest Points can be earned by turning over Summer-themed Fruits to Georgia, who can be found next to the Summer Harvest Event station.

What are the odds of getting a Summer Fun Crate in Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event?

The chance of getting a Summer Fun Crate is 10%, provided all players on the server have collected a total of 8,000 Harvest Points.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Edited by Angad Sharma
