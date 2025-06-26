Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Point list

The Grow a Garden Summer update saw the advent of the Summer Harvest Event, which includes a rewards system based on all players’ collaboration. Robloxians can contribute various Summer-themed Fruits to the Summer Harvest station and receive prizes based on the total number of accrued Harvest Points. This presents a unique opportunity to get some of the rarest items in the games, including Seeds, cosmetics, Eggs, and more.
Let’s explore the Summer Harvest Point reward system and find out what you can get by contributing to the event.
Getting Harvest Points in Grow a Garden
Harvest Points are the arbiter of the rarity of the reward you receive at the end of each Summer Harvest. The session occurs every hour, during which all players must contribute their season-themed harvest to the Georgia NPC found in the middle of the map.
The rarity of the rewards you receive depends on the total number of Harvest Points contributed by the players on the server. Here are the Point thresholds for each reward rarity:
- Common Reward: 10 Harvest Points
- Uncommon Reward: 500 Harvest Points
- Rare Reward: 2,000 Harvest Points
- Legendary Reward: 5,000 Harvest Points
- Mythical Reward: 8,500 Harvest Points
- Divine Reward: 11,000 Harvest Points
- Prismatic Reward: 14,000 Harvest Points
The number of Harvest Points received directly corresponds to the type of Fruit you offer. This means the higher the rarity of your offering, the more Harvest Points you will contribute to the Summer Harvest. The contribution phase lasts 10 minutes, after which all players are given the rewards based on the total amount of Harvest Points gained.
Listed below are the Harvest Points you gain based on the rarity of the Fruits offered:
- Common Fruit: 1 Harvest Point each
- Uncommon Fruit: 2 Harvest Points each
- Rare Fruit: 3 Harvest Points each
- Legendary Fruit: 4 Harvest Points each
- Mythical Fruit: 5 Harvest Points each
- Divine Fruit: 6 Harvest Points each
- Prismatic Fruit: 7 Harvest Points each
Summer Harvest Point rewards table
The table below lists all possible rewards from the Summer Harvest Event, along with their drop rate. It also includes the Harvest Point threshold you must cross to add the individual item to the list of possible prizes.
FAQs
When did the Summer Harvest Event begin in Grow a Garden?
The Summer Harvest Event started on June 21, 2025.
How do I earn Harvest Points in Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event?
Harvest Points can be earned by turning over Summer-themed Fruits to Georgia, who can be found next to the Summer Harvest Event station.
What are the odds of getting a Summer Fun Crate in Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event?
The chance of getting a Summer Fun Crate is 10%, provided all players on the server have collected a total of 8,000 Harvest Points.
