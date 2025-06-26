Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Point list

The Grow a Garden Summer update saw the advent of the Summer Harvest Event, which includes a rewards system based on all players’ collaboration. Robloxians can contribute various Summer-themed Fruits to the Summer Harvest station and receive prizes based on the total number of accrued Harvest Points. This presents a unique opportunity to get some of the rarest items in the games, including Seeds, cosmetics, Eggs, and more.

Let’s explore the Summer Harvest Point reward system and find out what you can get by contributing to the event.

Getting Harvest Points in Grow a Garden

The Summer Harvest Event rewards (Image via Roblox)

Harvest Points are the arbiter of the rarity of the reward you receive at the end of each Summer Harvest. The session occurs every hour, during which all players must contribute their season-themed harvest to the Georgia NPC found in the middle of the map.

The rarity of the rewards you receive depends on the total number of Harvest Points contributed by the players on the server. Here are the Point thresholds for each reward rarity:

Common Reward: 10 Harvest Points

10 Harvest Points Uncommon Reward: 500 Harvest Points

500 Harvest Points Rare Reward: 2,000 Harvest Points

2,000 Harvest Points Legendary Reward: 5,000 Harvest Points

5,000 Harvest Points Mythical Reward: 8,500 Harvest Points

8,500 Harvest Points Divine Reward: 11,000 Harvest Points

11,000 Harvest Points Prismatic Reward: 14,000 Harvest Points

The number of Harvest Points received directly corresponds to the type of Fruit you offer. This means the higher the rarity of your offering, the more Harvest Points you will contribute to the Summer Harvest. The contribution phase lasts 10 minutes, after which all players are given the rewards based on the total amount of Harvest Points gained.

Listed below are the Harvest Points you gain based on the rarity of the Fruits offered:

Common Fruit: 1 Harvest Point each

1 Harvest Point each Uncommon Fruit: 2 Harvest Points each

2 Harvest Points each Rare Fruit: 3 Harvest Points each

3 Harvest Points each Legendary Fruit: 4 Harvest Points each

4 Harvest Points each Mythical Fruit: 5 Harvest Points each

5 Harvest Points each Divine Fruit: 6 Harvest Points each

6 Harvest Points each Prismatic Fruit: 7 Harvest Points each

Summer Harvest Point rewards table

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists all possible rewards from the Summer Harvest Event, along with their drop rate. It also includes the Harvest Point threshold you must cross to add the individual item to the list of possible prizes.

Reward Drop Rate Harvest Point threshold 2x Summer Seed Pack 33% 1,400 2x Summer Seed Pack 33% 4,000 10x Honey 50% 50 100,000 Sheckles 15% 200 Avocado Seed 4% 7,000 Basic Sprinkler 33% 100 Bee Crate 20% 5,000 Bee Egg 10% 6,000 Blood Banana Seed 10% 5,600 Blood Kiwi Pet 10% 6,000 Bloodmoon Crate 33% 3,400 Cacao Seed 10% 800 Celestiberry Seed 5% 3,600 Chocolate Carrot Seed 6.67% 6,000 Chocolate Sprinkler 6% 8,000 Cleaning Spray 50% 300 Easter Egg Seed 5% 12,000 Ember Lily Seed 1% 14,000 Flower Seed pack 20% 2,000 Fun Crate 20% 120 Green Apple Seed 10% 4,000 Honey Sprinkler 6% 1,400 Lightning Rod 4% 400 Moon Cat 10% 11,000 Moon Mango Seed 4% 7,000 Moon Melon Seed 10% 3,600 Nectarine Seed 7% 4,400 Night Egg 10% 4,400 Night Seed Pack 10% 5,000 Normal Seed Pack 10% 600 Pepper Seed 5% 1,000 Rare Egg 20% 1,400 Rare Summer Egg 6% 8,000 Recall Wrench 50% 250 Reclaimer 50% 5,000 Summer Fun Crate 10% 8,000 Summer Seed Pack 33% 300 Summer Seed Pack 33% 1,000 Trowel N/A 4,000 Twilight Crate 20% 2,400 Watering Can 50% 10

FAQs

When did the Summer Harvest Event begin in Grow a Garden?

The Summer Harvest Event started on June 21, 2025.

How do I earn Harvest Points in Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event?

Harvest Points can be earned by turning over Summer-themed Fruits to Georgia, who can be found next to the Summer Harvest Event station.

What are the odds of getting a Summer Fun Crate in Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event?

The chance of getting a Summer Fun Crate is 10%, provided all players on the server have collected a total of 8,000 Harvest Points.

