5 best melee weapons to use in Roblox Grand Piece Online (December 2023)

There are a lot of One Piece games for enthusiasts of the anime on Roblox but only a few compare to Roblox Grand Piece Online (GPO). This one features vibrant graphics, meticulously crafted landscapes, mechanics, controls, and impeccable weapon designs and movesets. Speaking of weapons, Grand Piece Online has no shortage of them.

If you're a melee enthusiast Robloxian looking to cut through the competition with the best blades, you'll likely need help finding one as deadly as your determination.

This article lists the five best melee weapons in Roblox GPO as of December 2023 that will turn you into a force to be reckoned with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Elo's Sledgehammer and four other best melee weapons in Roblox Grand Piece Online

1) Kraken Blade: The game-changing greatsword

The first entry is the somewhat perfect Kraken Blade. It falls in the Legendary Chroma category of melee weapons that drop after defeating the Kraken with a drop rate of 1%. It has a medieval vibe, which makes getting your hands on this blade an amazing journey in itself.

Moveset:

Eternal Flow: This move unleashes a black hole-like Kraken vortex, which sucks foes in for a whopping 20 hits.

This move unleashes a black hole-like Kraken vortex, which sucks foes in for a whopping 20 hits. Slayer Cross Slash: This move deals a powerful two-slash combo with tentacles that knock your opponent back.

Pros:

It has great combo potential.

It has an impressive range.

It also has the best M1 scaling alongside World Ender.

Cons:

Its swing speed is on the slower side.

2) Demon Jester's Scythe: A slice of Halloween hell

This Legendary sword has a 1% drop chance after eliminating the Demon Jester. The Demon Jester's Scythe is all about speed and precision and is perfect for Robloxians who like to take control of their enemies.

Moveset:

Crimson Slice: This is a fast and blockable upward crimson sweep.

This is a fast and blockable upward crimson sweep. Reaping Slash: This move unleashes a dash forward and delivers a block-breaking two-hit circular slice to your enemy.

Pros:

It has a long M1 reach.

It swings at breathtaking speeds.

It can easily be used to extend combos.

Cons:

It has low M1 damage scaling, which somewhat neutralizes the advantage gained due to its exceptional speed.

3) Santa's Candy Cane: Spread mayhem that's sweet

This cane-shaped blade was born during the Christmas Event 2020. It is both festive and formidable, and it falls in the Legendary category. Santa's Candy Cane is extremely hard to obtain, and the people who have it consider it a prized possession and won't let go of it that easily.

Moveset:

Sweet Treat: In this move, the user consumes candy from the cane to increase their health.

In this move, the user consumes candy from the cane to increase their health. Flash Freeze: This move releases a block-breaking path of ice that freezes anything it touches.

Pros:

It has excellent combo potential.

The Flash Freeze is block-breaking and a combo extender move.

It has quick M1 swings.

Cons:

It only has one offensive move.

After a point, Flash Freeze gets a bit predictable.

4) Elo's Sledgehammer: Hammer time

This Legendary Hammer was introduced into the game during the Easter Event in 2021. The Elo's Sledgehammer is all about smashing and grabbing and is a coveted weapon for collectors and perfectionists.

Moveset:

Elo Smash: This move smashes the ground with a block-breaking shockwave.

This move smashes the ground with a block-breaking shockwave. Pounding Festival: This move grabs and pounds your target with six rapid blows.

Pros:

Both its moves break blocks.

The Elo Smash move has a big AoE.

It has a long-range M1 attack.

Cons:

It has an extremely slow swing speed, which makes it unsuitable for impatient players.

It is extremely hard to come by, which makes it a prized possession.

5) Golden Staff (Pole): Shock and awe

The Golden Staff has a 5% drop chance from the Thunder God. This weapon is an unfathomable rare sword that surely packs a punch, especially if you're rocking the Goro Goro no Mi Fruit.

Moveset:

Rapid Thrust: This is a multi-hitting thrusting move.

This is a multi-hitting thrusting move. Golden Sweep: This is a multi-hitting block-breaker move.

This is a multi-hitting block-breaker move. Pole Counter: This move counters any single hit while holding it.

This move counters any single hit while holding it. Trident Form: This move is a Goro-only move and has +1 base M1 damage.

Pros:

It has a diverse moveset.

It has a bright electric glow with Goro or Mink.

This Pole Counter is super potent for defensive players.

Cons:

The Trident Form requires you to eat Goro Goro no Mi Fruit.

Now that you're armed with the knowledge of these top-tier melee weapons, you can go forth and unleash chaos and devastation in the vast seas of Roblox Grand Piece Online.

For more similar content, please consider visiting and bookmarking the Sportskeeda Roblox News hub.