5 best ranged weapons to use in Roblox Grand Piece Online (December 2023)

One of the biggest open-world adventure games available on the Roblox platform is Roblox Grand Piece Online. Players set out on a nautical adventure in this Grand Quest Games creation, exploring islands, facing enemies, and finding potent artifacts. The game offers a distinctive blend of warfare and exploration, allowing players to sail the seas and take part in fierce fights.

Both close-quarters and long-range weapons are crucial in the game. Melee weapons are excellent in fighting enemies up close, offering quick and strong blows for direct confrontations. On the other hand, ranged weaponry gives players a tactical edge by enabling them to confront opponents from a distance, granting more options when fighting.

The Roblox game's dynamic combat system allows players to adjust their playstyle, overcome obstacles, and take control of high-seas adventures by strategically deploying both weapon types.

Top ranged weapons to use in Roblox Grand Piece Online

In the game, guns are the main kind of ranged weapons. Together with Fighting Styles and Swords, they make up one of the three primary categories of combat tools that players can utilize to their advantage in PvP and PvE battles. Here are the guns and gun-like tools in the game:

1) Burn Bazooka

The dangerous Bruno monster in Skypiea drops the Burn Bazooka, an elusive Rare gun in Roblox Grand Piece Online, with a measly 5% drop chance. Players can charge it by holding down the left mouse button. When it reaches a certain threshold, it readily produces a powerful blue explosion.

However, during this charging period, players are unable to activate Haki, which limits their movement. The gun is renowned for its remarkable accuracy and nearly infinite seeing range. It is particularly good for precisely sniping Hie or Magu users when it is near water bodies.

Coordinating a Burn Bazooka Execution Squad gives players a tactical edge by allowing them to defeat and subdue strong opponents as a group.

2) Shotgun

The Shotgun is a highly sought-after short-range weapon that can be obtained by 5% chance drops from Malcolm at Malcolm's Lair, which is close to Sky Town District 3. This gun fires several rounds in a cone shape; it is most effective up close but loses effectiveness farther away.

It differs from the rifle and pistol in that it has a slower draw speed but has a similar reload time. Being able to headshot at lower gun mastery (topped at 25 damage) and having an easy time breaking logia bars make the Shotgun a very strong option for close-quarters training and combat.

3) Bazooka

A rare ranged weapon, the bazooka has a 25% chance of dropping from Lucid at Sandora. With a base damage of 15, going up to 45, its explosive powers are impressive. When the player fires, they feel a slight knockback from the recoil.

The Bazooka is available for trade at level 50 or above and gains power when combined with the Busoshoku Haki. The damage of the explosion increases in proportion to the user's Haki level. Designed with novice Roblox players in mind, it is a useful tool for capturing opponents and taking part in battles.

4) Rifle

In Roblox Grand Piece Online, Lily in the Town of Beginnings is the vendor where you may purchase the Rifle, a common firearm, for 300 Peli. It has a base damage of 9 (18, if you can land a headshot), and it can deal up to 75 (150 for a headshot) in capped damage.

The Rifle, which can be traded for a pistol at level 50 and up, is great in aggroing NPCs while farming and has the benefit of being a direct upgrade. Its incapacity to deal any damage to Sea Kings and Krakens, on the other hand, limits its efficacy against these powerful enemies.

5) Pistol

In Roblox Grand Piece Online, the Pistol is a Common ranged weapon that costs 175 Peli to obtain from Lily in the Town of Beginnings. It is the main and least expensive gun for the early game and has a base damage output of 5 (10 for landing a headshot).

The Pistol is a popular choice for level farming because of its fast reload time and ability to aggro NPCs. Users will have to deal with some serious disadvantages, though, such as its extremely low damage output and 50% decreased efficacy against Sea Kings and dungeons. It can be traded at the 50+ level, making it a solid option for aspiring shooters.