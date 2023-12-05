5 best racing games in Roblox: December 2023

Roblox offers a variety of game genres for everyone. Since the platform has a huge playerbase, developers tend to put out as many options as possible. One of the top game genres on the platform is racing. Those who grew up playing Need for Speed have ample options to choose from and relive the nostalgia.

Furthermore, certain games go beyond just blistering racing and expansive maps, allowing players to customize their vehicles as well.

Vehicle Simulator, Mad City, and more racing games in Roblox

1) Vehicle Simulator

With the Roblox Vehicle Simulator, users may select from a wide variety of vehicles, such as cars, trucks, and airplanes, for an authentic driving experience. Players can join races and explore off-road areas, cities, and freeways in the expansive open world. With the game's vast customization possibilities, players can add different parts and extras to their cars.

Customization options range widely, from aesthetic adjustments to performance enhancements. The game offers a fun combination of competitive racing, customization, and exploration.

2) Car Crushers 2

Players can explore a creative and chaotic world of cars in Roblox Car Crushers 2. The game's main objective is racing and destroying as many automobiles as possible for points. There are different kinds of vehicles to choose from, ranging from tiny cars to enormous trucks. Beyond devastation, the game also allows a plethora of automotive modification options.

Exhilarating races on a range of painstakingly created tracks and maps expand the gameplay. Car Crushers 2 combines competitive racing, personalization, and dramatic automobile smashing.

3) Jailbreak

In the open-world multiplayer game Roblox Jailbreak, users have the option to select between becoming a law enforcement officer or a criminal. Heists are planned and carried out by criminals, and police attempt to stop them. The game has a wide range of vehicles, each with special features, such as cars, helicopters, and more.

Automobile enthusiasts can vastly overhaul their cars to improve their performance and appearance. A variety of raceways and maps offer a thrilling setting for fast-paced pursuits and calculated moves. Engaging in high-speed pursuits with criminals or evading the authorities creates a delightful racing experience.

4) Vehicle Legends

Players engage in furious automotive mayhem across a variety of race circuits and maps in Roblox Vehicle Legends. The game offers a wide variety of vehicles, ranging from sleek sports cars to sturdy off-road trucks, and flawlessly blends heart-pounding racing with vehicular warfare.

The most notable aspect of Vehicle Legends is its wide range of customization. The options are endless, ranging from cosmetic improvements to engine modifications, which make the car flaunt-worthy.

5) Mad City

Mad City is a popular Roblox game that allows gamers to play as a hero, villain, or criminal. They race around in an open-world setting, such as missions, heists, and PvP matches. Many different vehicles, such as cars, boats, and planes, are available, and each has its own handling characteristics.

Vehicle customization offers a multitude of alternatives for enthusiasts to improve their car's performance and appearance. Coupled with that, developers post regular updates to keep players engaged.