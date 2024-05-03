5 best Roblox games to play in 2024

Roblox has been a popular gaming platform for a long time. With its vast selection of games, finding the right ones to play can be overwhelming. Fortunately, those looking to go on exciting adventures and have fun have some excellent games to try out in 2024. These titles have a huge fan following and immense active player bases.

This article has curated a list of the best Roblox games to play in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best Roblox games you can play in 2024

1) Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is an amazing One Piece game (Image via Roblox)

One Piece fans looking for games on this platform should head over to Blox Fruits. The game is based on the popular anime and manga series and has a staggering 33.1 billion visits. The key features of Blox Fruits are as follows:

Based on One Piece.

Players can obtain amazing devil fruit powers.

Choose to join the Marines or Pirates.

Options to master the sword or become a powerful fruit user.

Numerous quests to grind and raise the level.

The game can sometimes feel slightly slow due to the level requirements but once players get a hang of the skills and items, things instantly get interesting. Blox Fruits is the best option for anybody who wants to play a One Piece-based Roblox game and is willing to spend some time grinding levels and completing quests.

2) Adopt Me

Adopt Me offers calm gameplay (Image via Roblox)

If you're tired of all the violent games on this platform and want to enjoy something peaceful, Adopt Me ticks all those boxes. The objective is quite simple: hatch an egg to obtain a pet and then do various tasks to raise it. The game has simple mechanics and features that allow new players to assimilate quickly making it worthwhile. Here are the game's key features:

Easy to understand and play.

A wide variety of pets to choose from.

Huge player base.

Build your house and care for the pets.

Role-play with friends.

Adopt Me offers slow-paced gameplay that doesn't force players to keep grinding. One can pick their own style, take care of their pets, and have fun at their leisure.

3) A Dusty Trip

A Dusty Trip is an amazing car game (Image via Roblox)

A Dusty Trip offers a calm gameplay experience where players join others and build their vehicles. To do this, they must collect parts scattered around and assemble them perfectly to renovate the broken vehicle. Once they're ready, all they need to do is hop into the vehicle, start the engine, and travel across the desert. A Dusty Trip is known for the following reasons:

Relaxing gameplay.

Offers a variety of vehicles.

Players will encounter various environmental hazards.

Option to build more powerful vehicles to survive in the desert better.

So, if you're looking for a casual car game with nothing extreme, A Dusty Trip should be on your list in 2024.

4) Brookhaven RP

Brookhaven RP is a complete role-playing package (Image via Roblox)

Role-playing is a popular genre in Roblox games and Brookhaven RP offers one of the best experiences. Players can join like-minded people and decide their own storylines. The game allows players to pick their character design and either go on solo exploration or tag alongside others to have more fun. Here's what makes the game appealing:

Intense role-playing experience.

Ability to choose your character.

Freedom to hang out with others.

Allows players to own homes and cool cars.

Players are free to explore the map as they like.

So, if you're into role-playing and are looking for other players like you to have a good time, Brookhaven RP is the ideal choice.

5) Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 offers a fun multiplayer experience (Image via Roblox)

Murder Mystery 2 is one of the most fun multiplayer games you can enjoy on Roblox. It takes a group of players, divides them into several teams, and assigns particular tasks. One can play three main characters: Sherrif, Innocent, and Murderer. Other key features include,

Players get into one of the three teams.

Innocents need to survive without getting killed and look for clues.

Sherrif helps Innocents and can kill the murderer.

The murderer carries a knife and needs to kill everybody while avoiding getting shot.

Murder Mystery 2 offers hours of entertainment without players having to worry about leveling up or grinding for expensive items.

FAQs about Roblox games:

Do all Roblox games require grinding?

No, the platform offers a variety of games and some of them require players to grind for leveling up and unlocking new items.

Are the games listed above free?

Yes, all the games mentioned in the list are free to play with in-game microtransactions.

Do you need friends to play these games?

No, you don't need to join your friends to enjoy the games. Almost all of them offer single-player options.

