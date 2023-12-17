5 best Third Sea Swords in Roblox Blox Fruits: December 2023

Blox Fruits, inspired by the renowned anime One Piece, is a popular Roblox game that mixes combat, exploration, and adventure all inside a large virtual area. Players go out on a quest to become powerful pirates, developing special skills and weaponry along the way. The idea behind the game is Blox Fruits, ethereal items that can be found all over the place and provide superhuman abilities.

Swords are one of the main ways to deal damage in Roblox Blox Fruits, along with Guns, Fighting Styles, and Fruits. These melee weapons have two special abilities, some of which may be inspired by their Blox Fruit counterparts, and are widely accessible throughout the game's globe. By obtaining and upgrading the best type of swords, players can adapt to their own fighting style.

They can fight fiercely against both NPCs and other players by using a wide variety of swords, guns, and other combat and ranged weapons. The Third Sea Swords are a noteworthy class of weaponry in Roblox Blox Fruits. These are a class of strong swords connected to the Third Sea, a particular area in the vast game universe.

Hallow Scythe, Canvander, and more of the best Third Sea Swords in Roblox Blox Fruits

1) Hallow Scythe in Roblox Blox Fruits

To obtain the desired Hallow Scythe, a mythical sword, players must defeat the terrible Soul Reaper in the Haunted Castle of the Third Sea. In order to gain this legendary weapon and call forth the Soul Reaper, they must earn the Hallow Essence from the Death King using Bones.

One of its powerful movesets is the Death Cyclone, which unleashes an orange-black tornado with a broad hitbox that can destroy trees. Furthermore, the Soul Execution move permits a forward dash, catching opponents in the vicinity and unleashing a powerful attack that breaks Instinct and deals increased damage to enemies with low health.

2) Yama in Roblox Blox Fruits

Yama, a renowned Legendary sword in Blox Fruits, commands admiration via a complex mission. Once a player reaches level 2200 and masters both Tushita and Yama at 350, they can solve the difficult Cursed Dual Katana puzzle. They receive control of the powerful Cursed Dual Katana upon solving the task.

Yama may only be summoned by completing 30 tasks, either Elite Hunter or Player Hunter. It is located on Hydra Island in the Third Sea, hidden behind a waterfall. Yama's legendary prowess is further enhanced by its moveset, which includes the powerful Infernal Hurricane and the striking Hellish Slash.

3) Canvander in Roblox Blox Fruits

Within the boundaries of the Beautiful Pirate area in Blox Fruits, the legendary blade Canvander triumphs after defeating the Beautiful Pirate. Reachable via the Third Sea's Floating Turtle portals, Canvander's skill is most evident in PvP situations as it provides intuitive accuracy and the special capacity to exhaust Instinct dodges.

Its two hallmark moves — the scattering gusto and the Piercing Dash — offer a tasteful balance of offensive power and agility. However, Canvander's moves aren't strong enough to defeat Instinct, and it has difficulties against users of Chop. Fans of the grind should be aware that every second click causes repeated dashes during M1 assaults.

4) Cursed Dual Katana in Roblox Blox Fruits

The Cursed Dual Katana is a Mythical blade that requires 350 mastery levels on both Yama and Tushita to obtain. To do this, one must solve the Cursed Dual Katana Puzzle, which is a level 2200 and higher challenge. Crucially, the player's inventory still contains Yama and Tushita even after they get this potent weapon.

The sword's dynamic moveset includes a fast-moving X-shaped sword dash that can break through Dragon and Buddha Transformations, providing a significant advantage in the Third Sea, as well as a spinning tornado with stun and damage effects.

5) Twin Hooks in Roblox Blox Fruits

The Twin Hooks, which Blox Fruits classifies as an Uncommon sword, appears as a reward after Captain Elephant is vanquished at the Floating Turtle in the Third Sea. Among its dynamic moveset is Sky Cyclone, which lets users form a wind cyclone that damages nearby enemies and drags them down.

Furthermore, the Prehistoric Punt requires the player to toss hooks in the direction of the cursor, which automatically targets enemies. The Twin Hooks are a powerful option that is particularly well-liked for putting together powerful combos because of their high damage, large hitbox, quick attack speed, and area-of-effect effects from both moves.