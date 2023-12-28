5 best weapons to use in Roblox Bedwars: December 2023

Roblox Bedwars is a popular multiplayer game that engages players with its strategic gameplay within the lively Roblox virtual environment. It allows one to construct and defend their beds while launching offensive attacks on rivals, while offering various entertaining modes. Players can choose between different difficulties ranging from Classic to Rush mode.

Roblox gamers can customize their approach by selecting from different kits, each of which has unique skills and resources. A player's ability to be a strong defender or a persistent attacker on the battlefield is greatly influenced by their kit selection. The availability of various objects and blocks is crucial to the game's dynamics as it allows players to strengthen their bases and launch inventive attacks.

However, the heartbeat of Roblox Bedwars lies in its arsenal of weapons. These weapons, which range from swords to bows and devastating fireballs, are crucial when carrying out tactical moves. To outwit opponents and ruin their beds, players must balance offense and defense, making effective use of these tools. That said, this article lists five of the best weapons in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

The best weapons to use in Roblox Bedwars

1) Double Edge Sword

One of the most powerful weapons is the Double Edge Sword, a lucky charm that can only be obtained in the Lucky Block game mode, which debuted on October 8, 2021. It can deal a powerful 35 damage to enemies while healing the user by 10 HP with each successful hit.

After defeating enemies, the stakes increase even further, and the player gains a revitalizing effect that restores 30% of their maximum health. This benefit, though, comes with a price: while the sword is idle in the player's inventory, it costs them 1 damage every second until their health drops to 25% of its maximum.

2) Void Axe

When used in tandem with the Void Regent kit, the Void Axe becomes an extremely useful tool that strikes a balance between attack and evasion. This melee weapon, which costs 40 Iron in the Item Shop, lets players sprint forward quickly, covering a distance of 6 blocks to an extended 8 or 9 blocks.

In addition to dealing 15 damage to opponents in an 8-block radius and causing 6 or 7 blocks of knockback, the Void Axe also heals the user by 120% of the damage inflicted. This powerful weapon, meanwhile, has a prudent four-second cooldown.

3) Chakram

December 1, 2023, saw the release of the Chakram, a unique ranged weapon that Umeko kit fans could obtain. Chakrams add a dynamic aspect to ranged combat and can be purchased from the Item shop at prices similar to those of bladed weapons. It can be launched up to 12 blocks away and deals damage to any foes in its path.

The distinctive boomerang aspect of the Chakram is what makes it stand out; once it reaches its maximum, it gently returns to the player while dealing additional damage to any enemies that are still in its path. Interestingly, the Chakram doesn't lose its power even if the player suddenly dies.

4) Fireball

Fireballs, released on August 2, 2021, offer a flexible way of dealing damage in the explosive world of Roblox Bedwars. When thrown toward enemies or blocks, these spheres burst, dealing adversaries up to 25 damage.

Beyond their destructive power, Fireballs can also burn foes, dousing them in flames for two seconds while doing three damage per tick. Fireballs are a strategic tool that can be used for offensive assaults and eliminating obstructing blocks because they have the longest range in the game.

5) Throwing Knives

Throwing Knives are a covert addition to Roblox Bedwars and were only made available by breaking lucky blocks in the update released on January 7, 2022. These knives are thrown in groups of three, with the first one to land dealing 20 damage and delivering a powerful knockback.

Knives after that deal less damage (100%, 50%, and 35%), but they compensate by dealing more knockback. Because of this complex balance, using them requires expertise, and players who become proficient at accuracy will be rewarded.