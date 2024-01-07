5 most expensive fruits in Roblox King Legacy: January 2024

Roblox King Legacy is an engaging gaming experience that takes inspiration from the well-known anime One Piece. It expertly uses the exciting world of this anime and its devil fruits to offer epic adventures. Created with great care and attention to detail, this title offers an immersive One Piece-inspired gaming experience.

The mysterious devil fruits, which give players amazing powers, are the central component of this game. They are essential to the gameplay. These One Piece-inspired fruits are quite valuable in-game due to their scarcity and high demand, so Roblox players could have to shell out a lot of cash to acquire them. Here are five of the most expensive fruits in this title.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Expensive fruits in Roblox King Legacy: January 2024

1) Gura Gura no Mi (Quake)

The Gura-Gura No Mi, or Tremor-Tremor Fruit, is an Epic Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that gives its owners the ability to cause powerful tremors. Players in Roblox King Legacy have multiple options to obtain this fruit: they can locate it, buy it on the Black Market for $10,800,000 and 10 Gems, or get it from a Gacha.

The Quake fruit looks like a glass ball of light blue color with a deeper blue glowing through its cracks. Similar to its One Piece equivalent, which Blackbeard uses, this fruit adds a seismic twist to the gameplay.

2) Zushi Zushi no Mi (Gravity)

Zushi Zushi No Mi, also known as the Gravity Fruit, is great for raiding and grinding. With a price of 10 Gems on top of its reasonable $8,400,400 Beli price, it is available to the majority of active players and deals significant damage over a wide range.

The Gravity Fruit offers a modest flying ability, but it makes up for this by letting you use strong attacks, which makes it a useful tool for grinding. Although this item may be used in PvP situations, its main advantage is in PvE, especially in the Golden Arena. This fruit's awakened version requires an additional investment of 125 gems and lets it reach its full potential.

3) Pika Pika no Mi (Light)

Users of the Light Fruit, also known as Pika Pika no Mi, may create, manipulate, and change into light. It is a Devil Fruit similar to the Logia. Players can get this epic-rare fruit in a variety of ways, similar to Kizaru from One Piece. These options include buying it from the Black Market for $7,200,000 and 10 Gems, as well as finding it by chance.

Its physical manifestation is similar to a five-pointed, bright yellow star. With its ability to combine PvP and grinding, the Light Fruit stands out for offering the quickest flying move in the game, along with exceptional long- and close-range AoE skills.

4) Jiki Jiki no mi (Magnet)

The Magnet-Magnet Fruit, or Jiki-Jiki no Mi, is a Devil Fruit of the Paramecia variety that enables users to produce magnetic fields. Players may discover it by chance, or they can get it through Gacha or from the Black Market for $5,300,000 plus 15 Gems. This item is inspired by Eustass Kid from One Piece.

The Magnet Fruit adds a novel dimension to this Roblox title with its capacity to attract or repel metallic things.

5) Soru Soru no mi (Soul)

The Soru Soru no Mi is a very useful Devil Fruit in Roblox King Legacy. It is a Paramecia-type item that can control human souls. It was formerly a Legendary-tier fruit that you could find, get via Gacha, or buy for $4,500,000 and 15 Gems on the Black Market.

With its tremendous damage and significant area of effect, the Soru Soru no mi is a great choice for PvP confrontations, raids, and grinding. It distinguishes itself by offering swift flight moves and strong talents like the flame pillar and flame thrower in this Roblox game.