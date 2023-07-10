Roblox King Legacy codes (July 2023): Free Beli, Gems, and more

Roblox King Legacy is based on the famous One Piece anime/manga series. Like the anime, players must take on roles of pirates or marines and establish themselves as elite fighters on the map. The devs have issued new promo codes after the patch updates. Additionally, players can use Devil Fruits to enhance their total damage and use different types of spells.

However, players striving to make a name on the server will likely need help. This is where redeeming active codes that offer free Beli, Gems, and experience boosters can make a difference.

New players can use the free rewards to purchase the required fighting equipment without grinding too much. Read on to find active and inactive codes.

Active codes in Roblox King Legacy

The devs have issued new promo codes after the patch updates. Additionally, one can expect new codes after future updates and in-game events.

3xilescha1r - You can redeem this code for 15 Gems

- You can redeem this code for 15 Gems Update4.6YAY - You can redeem this code for 20 Gems

- You can redeem this code for 20 Gems 1MLikes - You can redeem this code for 10 Gems

- You can redeem this code for 10 Gems 2BVisits - You can redeem this code for 10 Gems and 30 minutes FREE 2X EXP

- You can redeem this code for 10 Gems and 30 minutes FREE 2X EXP 2023 - You can redeem this code for 5 Gems

- You can redeem this code for 5 Gems Thx4Waiting - You can redeem this code for Reset Stats

- You can redeem this code for Reset Stats Peodiz - You can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli

- You can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli DinoxLive - You can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli

Players are advised to redeem all the active codes before they expire. Additionally, newbies can use the free Beli and Gems to enhance their characters and equip them with the finest combat gear.

Inactive codes in Roblox King Legacy

The codes listed below have expired and will no longer work:

lagshallnotpass - 15 Gems

- 15 Gems delayedchristmas2022 - 5 Gems

- 5 Gems UPDATE4.5.3 - 25 Gems

- 25 Gems UPDATE4.5.2 - 30 Gems

- 30 Gems HYDRAGLYPHICS - 50 Gems

- 50 Gems UPDATE4.0.2 - 5 Gems

- 5 Gems UPDATE4 - 5 Gems

- 5 Gems 950KLIKES - Reset Stats

- Reset Stats 900KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 650KLIKES - Free Reward

- Free Reward 1MFAV - 5 Gems

- 5 Gems UPDATE4.5.0 - 5 Gems

- 5 Gems UPDATE3.5 - 5 gems

- 5 gems 550KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset THXFOR1BVISIT - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems Update3_17 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems Update3 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems Update2_5 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 500KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 300KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 400KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset Update2_16 - 5 Gems

- 5 Gems Update2_17 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 600KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 700KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 800KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 900KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 200MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 300KFAV - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli DragonIsStrong - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 200KFAV - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 100KFAV - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 80MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli NewDragon - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem Samurai - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems Spino - 2 Gems

- 2 Gems Dough - 2 Gems

- 2 Gems Shadow - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem String - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem Snow - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem Merry Christmas - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 150KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset 100KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset 50KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset TanTaiGaming - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 60MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli MIUMA - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli OpOp - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 45KLIKES - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 45MVISIT - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 35MVisit - 100,000 Beli

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox King Legacy

Players are advised to follow the simple instructions mentioned below to activate the codes in Roblox King Legacy within a few minutes:

Start the game and enter the server

Select the Menu button located on the top left corner of the screen

A new interface will pop up

Click the Settings button to run the code redemption box

A brown box will appear

Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the text box that states ENTER CODE

Hit the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem the code

The free Beli and Gems will be added to your in-game treasury in Roblox King Legacy. Meanwhile, the boosters will be credited to your inventory.

