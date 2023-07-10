Roblox King Legacy codes (July 2023): Free Beli, Gems, and more

Roblox King Legacy is based on the famous One Piece anime/manga series. Like the anime, players must take on roles of pirates or marines and establish themselves as elite fighters on the map. The devs have issued new promo codes after the patch updates. Additionally, players can use Devil Fruits to enhance their total damage and use different types of spells.
However, players striving to make a name on the server will likely need help. This is where redeeming active codes that offer free Beli, Gems, and experience boosters can make a difference.
New players can use the free rewards to purchase the required fighting equipment without grinding too much. Read on to find active and inactive codes.
Active codes in Roblox King Legacy
The devs have issued new promo codes after the patch updates. Additionally, one can expect new codes after future updates and in-game events.
- 3xilescha1r - You can redeem this code for 15 Gems
- Update4.6YAY - You can redeem this code for 20 Gems
- 1MLikes - You can redeem this code for 10 Gems
- 2BVisits - You can redeem this code for 10 Gems and 30 minutes FREE 2X EXP
- 2023 - You can redeem this code for 5 Gems
- Thx4Waiting - You can redeem this code for Reset Stats
- Peodiz - You can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
- DinoxLive - You can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
Players are advised to redeem all the active codes before they expire. Additionally, newbies can use the free Beli and Gems to enhance their characters and equip them with the finest combat gear.
Inactive codes in Roblox King Legacy
The codes listed below have expired and will no longer work:
- lagshallnotpass - 15 Gems
- delayedchristmas2022 - 5 Gems
- UPDATE4.5.3 - 25 Gems
- UPDATE4.5.2 - 30 Gems
- HYDRAGLYPHICS - 50 Gems
- UPDATE4.0.2 - 5 Gems
- UPDATE4 - 5 Gems
- 950KLIKES - Reset Stats
- 900KLIKES - Stat Reset
- 650KLIKES - Free Reward
- 1MFAV - 5 Gems
- UPDATE4.5.0 - 5 Gems
- UPDATE3.5 - 5 gems
- 550KLIKES - Stat Reset
- THXFOR1BVISIT - 3 Gems
- Update3_17 - 3 Gems
- Update3 - 3 Gems
- Update2_5 - 3 Gems
- 500KLIKES - Stat Reset
- 300KLIKES - Stat Reset
- 400KLIKES - Stat Reset
- Update2_16 - 5 Gems
- Update2_17 - 3 Gems
- 600KFAV - 1 Gem
- 700KFAV - 1 Gem
- 800KFAV - 1 Gem
- 900KFAV - 1 Gem
- 200MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
- 300KFAV - 100,000 Beli
- DragonIsStrong - 100,000 Beli
- 200KFAV - 100,000 Beli
- 100KFAV - 100,000 Beli
- 80MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
- NewDragon - 1 Gem
- Samurai - 3 Gems
- Spino - 2 Gems
- Dough - 2 Gems
- Shadow - 1 Gem
- String - 1 Gem
- Snow - 1 Gem
- Merry Christmas - 3 Gems
- 150KLIKES - Stat reset
- 100KLIKES - Stat reset
- 50KLIKES - Stat reset
- TanTaiGaming - 100,000 Beli
- 60MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
- MIUMA - 100,000 Beli
- OpOp - 100,000 Beli
- 45KLIKES - 100,000 Beli
- 45MVISIT - 100,000 Beli
- 35MVisit - 100,000 Beli
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox King Legacy
Players are advised to follow the simple instructions mentioned below to activate the codes in Roblox King Legacy within a few minutes:
- Start the game and enter the server
- Select the Menu button located on the top left corner of the screen
- A new interface will pop up
- Click the Settings button to run the code redemption box
- A brown box will appear
- Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the text box that states ENTER CODE
- Hit the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem the code
The free Beli and Gems will be added to your in-game treasury in Roblox King Legacy. Meanwhile, the boosters will be credited to your inventory.