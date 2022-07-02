5 most overpowered bosses in Roblox Dragon Fruit

Blox Fruits is a popular anime-themed title in the Roblox metaverse. Inspired by the world-renowned franchise One Piece, it became an instant hit owing to its pirate adventure-themed gameplay.

This title reigns supreme in the Roblox metaverse, with an average of 238,866 players daily.

Players must sail and explore the treacherous sea, uncover new areas hidden on the map, and defeat many adversaries to become the fiercest pirates in the land of Blox Fruits. However, to do so, they should battle numerous terrifying bosses. Beating them is challenging since each boss has a distinct moveset, arsenal, etc.

Various updates have been made to nerf some bosses throughout the years as they proved to be overpowering menaces to gamers.

Roblox Blox Fruits' most powerful bosses are unbeatable

5) Darkbeard/Blackbeard

"The power of darkness has been unleashed."

When players encounter this boss, the in-game sky darkens, and the quote above appears in the chat box. Darkbeard, also known as Blackbeard, is a level 1000 enemy unit classified as a Raid Boss. He wields an unawakened variant of the Dark Blox Fruit as a weapon.

Users have to walk into the altar of Dark Arena to summon this dreaded pirate. Darkbeard is no ordinary boss, so they require the valuable Fist Of Darkness (a rare item) before going to Dark Arena.

The unit possesses a tremendous 1,000,000 HP, which can exhaust gamers who face him for the first time. Due to the tremendous amount of damage inflicted by his three attack modifiers, Dark Rocks, Black Hole, and Dark Bomb, Darkbeard is one of the meta's powerful villains.

Readers are advised to use the Magma Blox Fruit when fighting Darkbeard. They can also use the Human: Buddha fruit to outplay this boss in Roblox Blox Fruits.

4) Soul Reaper

"An unknown being has entered this world."

The quote above appears in the chat box when players summon the infamous Soul Reaper. The Raid Boss unit, which has a level of 2100, deserves to be on this list.

Soul Reaper's primary weapon is the Hallow Scythe, which has a 5% drop chance after being defeated by the players. Users may summon this boss by using Hallow Essence behind the Haunted Castle on the map of Roblox Blox Fruits.

Hallow Essence can be obtained by praying at the Gravestone NPC or defeating the Death King. Soul Reaper deals tremendous AoE damage and may quickly eliminate gamers.

To defeat this foe, they are advised to utilize Blox Fruits, which are well known for increasing tankiness or damage. Soul Reaper's max hp is 260,500 and deals 2000-3000 damage per hit.

3) Tide Keeper

Tide Keeper, with a maximum HP of 105,000, is a notorious boss known for summoning Sea Beasts to annihilate players who seek to slay this unit. This boss uses the Dragon Trident around which its move sets revolve.

Tide Keeper's Dragon Trident X can insta kill users if they get caught in the stun. Observation cannot be used to dodge because of the Sea Beast.

Gamers will have a tough time facing this boss. They must rely on long-range attacks to defeat this boss.

2) Cake Queen

Cake Queen, also known as Big Mom by the community, is one of the most challenging bosses to face in Roblox Blox Fruits. This unit sports a Buddy Sword, which has a 5% drop chance, does tremendous damage and can one-shot weaker characters.

It has 260,875 HP, so players should employ the strongest Blox Fruits when battling Cake Queen. Defeating this monster grants them 2 million EXP, which can help improve the levels of those looking to make a name for themselves on the leaderboard.

Heat Slash [Z] is used when users are closer to the Buddy Sword and Lightning Wave [X] when they are far away from the boss. Gamers are advised to keep moving their position and attack Cake Queen from various directions.

1) Rip Indra

"A barrier has been broken."

Indra is, without a doubt, the most overpowered boss in Roblox Blox Fruits. There are two variations of this unit, both having 425,000 HP. Players must defeat Indra twice in a row, proving the most demanding task.

Indra wields the Dark Blade V2, a potent weapon that can one-shot users. To fight this unit, they must obtain a Chalice by finding it in "Chests," defeating "Elite Pirates," or praying at the GraveStone NPC.

After getting the Chalice, gamers have to go to the Castle on the Sea and place the Chalice on the Castle's pedestal to summon Indra. They need to possess the strongest Blox Fruits to fight this deadly boss.

Note: Topic is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

