5 rarest Bear skins in Roblox Bear

Skins in Roblox mostly refer to modifiable avatar appearances for players. Players can customize their in-game personas by adding clothes, accessories, and colors to these visual components. They can show their originality and uniqueness by earning or purchasing skins through various methods. Users can display their individual styles in a vivid and diversified virtual environment created by Roblox games, thanks to personalization.

Skins can be anything from unique accessories to apparel. They add to the platform's emphasis on player innovation and self-expression while improving one's overall gaming experience.

Skins are several character modifications that were added to Roblox Bear early on. These character alterations can be purchased through different sources, including the Weekly B.O.B. and the in-game shop. Other ways to obtain skins are by entering promo codes, getting certain badges, or using game passes. Certain skins are only available to specific community members.

This article lists the five rarest Bear skins in Roblox Bear.

Exploring the five rarest skins in Roblox Bear

1) Sam

The Sam skin in Roblox Bear is a representation of Mr Samuel, a prominent figure who worked for Cheese Corporation in the past. He was formerly a model worker at the Cheese Factory until he used clones of the positive and negative charges of violaxum, unintentionally wreaking havoc. This led to a bear's unintentional death and a fiery aftermath.

Sam managed to get away, and he now lives in a cemetery with enormous pink and blue orbs. A compelling tension in the game is created when he meets survivors and recognizes them from his past. The intricate and enigmatic story of Sam's voyage through the Bear world is captured in the Sam skin.

2) Atrocity

Roblox Bear's Atrocity skin is a ghoulish and morbid figure with an orange-colored, uniquely shaped withering bear. Notably, Atrocity is devoid of a left ear, has an unusually drooping appendage on his right ear, and has had both of his legs amputated, with the right leg missing a wire-like limb.

Its mouth and eyes are oddly elongated, giving the appearance of a huge, curving grin. There's also a noticeable absence of the Bear's left arm. Atrocity moves around with a ghostly appearance, changing colors from orange to blue and yellow or purple and green, giving it a rotting, icy look with wires sticking out of its head and leg.

3) Lil Santa Sam

Lil Santa Sam is a Christmas skin for Roblox Bear that puts a sweet spin on the traditional Sam character. In this version, Sam is shown with boots on and a Santa hat, along with an unusual white beard. Interestingly, Lil Santa Sam's left hand is holding a candy cane. When wearing the Snowball Canon Gear, players can repel Sam's different attacks and win.

Santa Sam is distinct because it uses User-Generated Content (UGC) pieces, including the Santa beard and hat, to give this skin featuring a holiday theme a special touch. Join in on the holiday joy as you are presented with a bright challenge by Little Santa Sam in Roblox Bear.

4) Edgar

Edgar is a scary zombie skin for Roblox Bear that goes by the name "The Undead Coming." Edgar was created by Cheedaman, a British Roblox developer also known as Cheeda or Cheed, and debuted on November 18, 2023. The skin was available for players at 15 Gems in the game's virtual Gems Shop.

It is green in color, making it stand apart from the notorious Putrid Patrick. Regretfully, Edgar is no longer available as a limited edition as of November 19, 2023. This unique and eerie skin gives players a feel of being in a zombie world.

5) Afrocity

The Afrocity skin is a colorful take on Atrocity, featuring a crimson color and a unique afro studded with wires. The skin dynamically changes color as it walks, going from red to blue to grey. Afrocity, which made its premiere on July 28, 2020, in BEAR (Alpha), received an afro makeover by Shroombaloombie on March 17, 2023, for the St Patrick's Day celebration.

To obtain Afrocity, players need to have the ?TUO DNUOF OHW badge. Notably, the skin in the BEAR (Alpha) game became unavailable after July 29, 2020, designating it as a temporary limited-time exclusive.