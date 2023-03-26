5 Roblox games inspired by classic cartoons

Roblox has become a popular gaming platform for users of all ages, offering an enormous variety of games for players to enjoy. Some of the most popular ones on the platform are those inspired by classic cartoons. These games allow players to relive their favorite childhood memories with a modern twist. From Tom and Jerry to SpongeBob SquarePants, Looney Tunes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Flintstones, Roblox games inspired by classic cartoons provide hours of nostalgic and exciting gameplay.

In this article, we will explore five of the best Roblox games inspired by classic cartoons that you can play today.

Experience nostalgia with these five classic cartoon-inspired Roblox Games

1) Kitty UPDATE!

The game, inspired by Tom and Jerry, allows one to play as either a kitty or a human trying to escape the house. If a player is a kitty, they must capture all humans before they escape.

When playing as a human, they must work together to solve puzzles and escape the house before the kitty captures them. The game received an update that added new maps and features to make gameplay more engaging and challenging.

2) Find The Simpsons

The game features various levels with different Simpsons characters to find, and players must search every nook and cranny to locate them all within the stipulated time. Find The Simpsons offers a fun and challenging way to test one's observational skills while paying homage to the beloved animated series.

The game may have some bugs, but the developers have asked to report them to make it better.

3) Find The Family Guy

Similar to Roblox Find The Simpsons, this game challenges players to find all of the hidden Family Guy characters within a set time limit. It offers a fun way for fans of Family Guy to test their awareness and unearth their favorite characters.

The game features 30 legendary characters, out of which nine were added in the recent game update, 25 hidden rooms, and eight keys to use.

4) Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Roleplay

In this game, one can roleplay their favorite Mickey Mouse Clubhouse characters and explore various locations in the Mickey Mouse universe. The game offers various activities such as decorating the clubhouse, baking cakes, and even going on adventures with Mickey and his friends.

This game is perfect for younger players who love Mickey Mouse and his friends and want to explore their world.

5) Ben 10 Super Hero Time

In this game, one can become their favorite Ben 10 character and battle evil forces threatening the world. Ben 10 Super Hero Time features various levels with different enemies, and players can unlock new characters and upgrade their powers as they progress.

This game offers a thrilling way for fans of the Ben 10 series to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite characters and become a hero themselves.

Overall, these Roblox games offer players a chance to engage with some of their favorite cartoon characters and worlds in a fun way. Whether it's solving puzzles, finding hidden characters, role-playing, or battling evil forces, each of these games provides a unique and entertaining experience for players of all ages.

