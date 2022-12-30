Can Roblox players get Golden Football for free in NFL Quarterback Simulator right now?

The developers of Roblox NFL Quarterback Simulator are offering multiple items for free. The title was created in November 2022. Every time it hits a milestone in terms of the likes the game gets, players receive a new reward. Since its inception, the title has seen over 38K likes. As a result, players have been able to collect five rewards.

To promote NFL Quarterback Simulator, the developers have promised to give away the Golden Football for free. However, for players to get the item, the title has to get 40K likes first. This means that gamers can't acquire the Golden Football for free in NFL Quarterback Simulator right now. That said, it shouldn't take the title long to get 40K likes.

Gamers don't have to take part in any in-game quests to acquire this free offering when it's available. They must simply visit the game after it has accomplished its goal of reaching 40K likes, and the Golden Football will be automatically added to their inventory.

There's a chance the title may reach the required number of likes faster if players help promote the title. In case, the reader doesn't know how to do that, some steps to give the game a thumbs up are mentioned below.

#HoodHunters @RBXEventHunters

roblox.com/games/11504594… guy plz give a like to nfl quarterback simulator for that free carton bag!! we need 35,000 likes guy plz give a like to nfl quarterback simulator for that free carton bag!! we need 35,000 likes 🐮🐮🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄roblox.com/games/11504594… https://t.co/3oDiSmboai

Liking Roblox NFL Quarterback Simulator will help make Golden Football available sooner

MELON @Melonverse Good news!



The Milk Crossbody Bag has been unlocked for everyone, and we've got more cool items coming up!



Jump in game, grab your loot and throw down with more of those chilly targets on that frosty new field! The Golden football is up next!



roblox.com/quarterbacksim Good news!The Milk Crossbody Bag has been unlocked for everyone, and we've got more cool items coming up!Jump in game, grab your loot and throw down with more of those chilly targets on that frosty new field! The Golden football is up next! ✨Good news!✨ The Milk Crossbody Bag has been unlocked for everyone, and we've got more cool items coming up! 👀Jump in game, grab your loot and throw down with more of those chilly targets on that frosty new field! The Golden football is up next! 🏈roblox.com/quarterbacksim https://t.co/gaqYmj6fvE

You can follow the easy steps mentioned below to like any game on Roblox:

Launch Roblox on the Google Chrome browser or the Roblox desktop app.

You may be required to log in using your username and password.

Once logged in, enter the name of the game you want to like in the search bar and hit Enter.

Usually, the first thumbnail is the game you are looking for.

Click on it to visit the home page of the game.

Click on the Thumbs-up symbol to like the game.

Just below the symbol, you can also see the current like count.

Next to the Thumbs-up option, you can also find the Favorite (star) button. You can click on it to add the game to your Favorite list. This will allow you to access the game more quickly. The remaining option is Follow. Click on it to get all notifications about the game.

Other free items in NFL Quarterback Simulator

Here are other items in NFL Quarterback Simulator that are available for free:

Rubber Ducky Aura - It is unlocked as soon as you enter the farm level by earning at least 2,000 gems.

UFO Abduction Companion - It is unlocked by finding and opening a secret treasure chest in the FUTP60 level.

DMI Fluffy Football Helmet - The item will be automatically added to your inventory after you start playing the title. It was unlocked when the game reached the 10K-like milestone.

Milk Carton Crossbody Bag - The item will be automatically added to your inventory once you start playing the game. It was unlocked when the title touched the 35K-like milestone.

Paid items in NFL Quarterback Simulator

The VIP area (Image via Roblox)

As soon as players enter the game, they will be summoned to an in-game NFL stadium. Here, they can run up to the Virtual Store to purchase more items. Here is the list of available options:

Xmas Stocking - 100 Robux

NFL Beach Visor - 50 Robux

XXXL Football Holiday Head - 100 Robux

NFL Sleigh - 85 Robux

NFL Ear Muffs - 50 Robux

Apple Pie Corgi - 100 Robux

Players can also purchase a VIP Gamepass for 300 Robux to access the VIP area and buy exclusive football and helmets.

