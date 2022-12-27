Top 3 reasons Phantom Forces is the best game on Roblox

Developer StyLiS Studios created Roblox Phantom Forces on August 31, 2015. It was first made available for purchase in September 2015, and on December 8, 2016, the first full release made it available for free.

The title is a first-person shooter with a variety of game modes like Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill, Capture the Flag, and Domination. These game modes are played in the style of a regular shooter.

The popularity of Phantom Forces can be primarily credited to its unique physics and combat mechanisms, which will remind players of games like Battlefield and Call of Duty.

Additionally, it has a fairly sophisticated system for customizing weaponry. It allows players to turn any of the title's firearms into the perfect killing equipment. One can always find or buy new weapons or simply upgrade the old one they already possess.

Exploring why Phantom Forces is the most engaging title on Roblox

1) Weaponry in Roblox Phantom Forces

The game includes over 150 guns, all of which are exquisitely designed with a hint of realism while maintaining Roblox's visual esthetic. One can make personalized versions of every gun thanks to the vast selection of modifications, and some of them can even be converted into entirely new weapons.

Here are the best picks in various categories:

The HK21 has higher damage power in all ranges. Firing rounds are faster with higher bullet penetration power and better ammunition reserve. It has a long reload time, so players must choose this carefully. Sniper rifle: The Dragunov SVDS has semi-automatic capabilities, making it ready for the next shot quickly. It can kill enemies in one shot to the head at any range, or torso at medium range. Lastly, it has a large magazine capacity which makes this useful in longer sieges.

2) Attachments in Roblox Phantom Forces

Attachments are various parts of the gun that can improve the weapon's capabilities by enhancing its features. Since every piece has a purpose, one must carefully make a choice for the best results. As mentioned earlier, with such a huge list of options, players can make infinite variations of a gun.

Check out these suggestions:

The muzzle flash is concealed by the Flash Hider, just as it claims. Due to their barrels being so close to the sights, certain firearms create an extremely noticeable muzzle flash. If players wish to shoot in quick bursts, the Flash Hider is a suitable option. Other: The Green Laser decreases hip-fire spread and speeds up gun-recoil recovery.

3) Skins in Roblox Phantom Forces

With very few exceptions, skins are a collection of textures that players can apply to specific areas of their weapons. They are broken down into the following five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Very Rare, and Legendary.

Here are their base drop rates:

Common - 60% and rates decrease 0.50% per case opened.

Uncommon - 26% and rates decrease 0.25% per case opened.

Rare - 10% and it remains the same everytime.

Very Rare - 3% and rates increase 0.50% per case opened.

Legendary - 1% and rates increase by 0.25% per case opened.

In the majority of skins, players can choose from standard, non-customizable options. They often have lower quality levels and lack any kind of graphical flexibility.

Unlike standard skins, customizable variants allow players to change brick color, brick material, texture color, and texture scale. Unfortunately, these cosmetics are very rare.

