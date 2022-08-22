Top 5 weapons in Roblox SharkBite

Weapons are helpful tools in Roblox SharkBite that are used to reduce the health of the shark. There are currently 13 weapons in the game, and each one has a distinct appearance and function. Shark Teeth are the currency of the game and can be gained by defeating sharks, causing damage to other players, and opening treasure chests. These Shark Teeth can later be used to purchase weapons.

Here are the top five weapons in Roblox SharkBite.

Weapons are vital in defeating sharks in Roblox SharkBite

5) AK-47

One of the best weapons in Roblox SharkBite, the AK-47 sells for 1,000 Shark Teeth. The rifle features a 30-round magazine. It has a good fire rate, generous damage, and passable accuracy. However, it is still outperformed by the Ray Gun.

The AK-47 can be used to easily crush Shark Teeth due to Commando's similar fire rate and somewhat higher damage, although Commando is marginally superior due to its lesser spread. There is no cap on how quickly players can fire this weapon, and players can take advantage of this by using auto clickers to fire very quickly.

4) Squid Sniper

Roblox SharkBite's Squid Sniper is a weapon worth 1,250 Shark Teeth. Similar to the Ray Gun, it takes a while to gather 1,250 Shark Teeth, but given the weapon's versatility, it's well worth the wait. However, the Squid Sniper's poor fire speed restricts its damage per second even though it currently deals the most damage in the game.

Although it is incredibly slow when fired, the Squid Sniper is very effective at long ranges when the shark is far away on the opposite side of the map. The base color of the Squid Sniper is yellow, with a gray gun barrel and a pink squid tentacle that wraps around much of the weapon.

3) Ray Gun

The Ray Gun is a powerful weapon in Roblox SharkBite that costs 1,500 Shark Teeth. It ranks as the third most expensive weapon in the game right now. Although it doesn't deal more damage than the Rocket Launcher, it has the highest DPS rate of all the guns in the game. It contains 20-round clips/magazines, but players will only need to reload a few times if they land every shot.

The Ray Gun has a horizontal blue tube and a lime green finish. Additionally, there is a meter that is allegedly an overheated meter. A green ball that shoots rays and a barrel with two yellow stripes are at the muzzle of the gun. The barrel has a cup-like form and a silver push trigger. It has a lightning bolt symbol on the top and silver blades along the back.

2) Shark Blaster

The second most recent weapon to be added to Roblox SharkBite is the Shark Blaster. It has a similar DPS as the Minigun without a windup period and performs best at the medium-long range. It is currently the second most expensive weapon in the game, costing 2,000 Shark Teeth and holding 30 ammo. In order to defeat a great white shark with the gun, players need 4.5 magazines.

To perform hit-and-runs, players can use a swift watercraft, such as the three jetskis or the hovercraft. If a shark chases players, they should keep the side of the boat facing it and make quick turns to get away.

With the exception of its clip size, the Shark Blaster compares favorably to the AK-47 and Commando.

1) Minigun

The Minigun costs 2,500 Shark Teeth in Roblox SharkBite. A relatively new addition to the game, it ranks with the Ray Gun and the Squid Sniper as one of the most potent and effective weapons in the game due to its tremendous damage, automated shooting, astonishing fire rate, and exceptionally large capacity. The weapon is held back by its warm-up time and relatively long reload time that could be harmful against persistent sharks.

Many players believe the Ray Gun is superior to the Minigun because of the lengthy reload time and requirement to spin before firing. However, the Minigun fills a wonderful niche as a powerful automatic weapon, thanks to its advantages. To compensate for the Minigun's lengthy setup and firing times, players should make sure the shark is visible when firing. Those wanting to scare away sharks may find that the Minigun's presence alone will dissuade some smaller sharks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish