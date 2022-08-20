Holy War III codes in Roblox: Free Spins, XP, and more (August 2022)

Holy War 3 codes on Roblox can offer players Spins, Stat Resets, and other benefits. With the use of these codes, gamers can acquire what they require more quickly and avoid falling behind their rivals in their pursuit of in-game currency.
Players in the Seven Dead Sins-inspired role-playing game must accomplish a number of quests to earn gear and other items to raise their stats. And the aforementioned codes can help in this endeavour.
Using Roblox Holy War III codes, players can embark on quests to gather more rewards
Active codes in Roblox Holy War III
The active codes for the game in August are as follows:
- BIGGUNS1 – Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- BIGGUNS2 – Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- APPLE4 – Redeem this code in the game to get Exp
- FREEDEMARCUS – Redeem this code in the game to get Sacred Treasure
- FREECOUSINS – Redeem this code in the game to get Armor
A couple of detailed steps to help players redeem the codes have been mentioned in a later section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Holy War III
There are quite a few codes that do not work in the Roblox game anymore, and they are:
- 2MILBOISEXP - Redeem this code in the game to get some free Spins
- 2MILBOISRACE - Redeem this code in the game to get some free Spins
- 4XMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get 40 Magic Spins
- APHIREXSTUDIO - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- BETARELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Race Spins
- BUGBUGEXP - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- CRISRACE - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- DEMONMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get Magic Spins
- DEMONRACE - Redeem this code in the game to get Race Spins
- ESCANOR - Redeem this code in the game to get Magic Spins
- ESTEBAN - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- EXPCODEBUGGY - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- EXPFIXED - Redeem this code in the game to get some free Spins
- FAIRYKINGYUH - Redeem this code in the game to get Magic Spins
- FENIWORLD - Redeem this code in the game to get a Feni Katana
- HYBRIDDEMON - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Race Spins
- K4RM4 - Redeem this code in the game to get 15,000 Gold
- LATEGOLD - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Gold
- LATENIGHTMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get Magic Spins
- LATENIGHTRACE - Redeem this code in the game to get Race Spins
- MAGICAWAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Magic Spins
- MAGICCODEBUGGY - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- MAGICSPIN - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Magic Spin
- MIRACLEMAFIA - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Magic Spins
- OMAEWA - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- QUICKEEMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Magic Spins
- QUICKEERACE - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Race Spins
- RACEAWAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Race Spins
- RACECODEBUGGY - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- SAITAMAROX - Redeem this code in the game to get free Magic Spins
- SINOFMAINE - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Experience
- SKILLMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get Magic Spins
- SKILLRACE - Redeem this code in the game to get Race Spins
- SOMEMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get Magic Spins
- SOMERACE - Redeem this code in the game to get Race Spins
- SPINFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Race Spins
- SPLASHITBOI - Redeem this code in the game to get Magic Spins
- STATRESET - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset
- STATRESET1 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset
- STATRESET10 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset
- STOPASKING - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Magic Spins
- STORYSTREAM - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- SUB2SWEENALPHI - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Race Spins
- TAKEIT - Redeem this code in the game to get free Race Spins
- TELLMEAGAIN - Redeem this code in the game to get a Beta Sword
- YOUWANTMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Magic Spins
- YOUWANTRACE - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Race Spins
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Holy War III
Players should follow these easy steps if they're unsure about how to go about redeeming the currently-active codes in the game.
- Launch Holy War 3 on Roblox.
- The Customize panel is located just next to the main menu.
- At the bottom of the screen, under your character, select Codes.
- After entering an active code, press Enter.
To acquire the most recent codes and updates, players can subscribe to the developer's official Twitter account and join their discord server. The relevant links can be found on the Roblox game page.