How to make a group on Roblox

On July 30, 2009, Roblox added a feature called groups. Any such team that a player creates or joins can have nearly an endless number of members. Gamers can create or join them based on shared interests.

On Roblox, every player has access to a maximum of 100 groups. Anyone can create one, but with a one-time payment of 100 Robux to do so. Initially, only Premium members could create groups, but now the option is open to everyone.

The RoleSet mechanism is the best approach for players to assign particular privileges to specific members. Owners, admins, members, and guests are the typical roles that are present. By using the Create Role button located in the Roles section of the Configure Group page, customized ranks can be defined.

A guide to create a group in Roblox and connect with the community

Steps to create a group

Players can follow these steps to create and add members to a group:

Login to Roblox using the username and password.

Click on the hamburger icon on the top-left side of the screen.

Scroll down and select the Group option. You will now see the group’s home page.

Click on the Create Group option on the left side of the screen.

You can set a name, add a description (this is optional), add an image and finally, select if the group will be private or public.

Make sure to add the name carefully because you will be charged to change it later on.

Once done, click on the green button that says "100 Robux," continue to make the payment, and create the group.

How to change the name of a Roblox group

If you ever want to change the name of a group, you can only do so if:

You agree to pay 100 Robux.

The owner remains the same in the last 90 days.

The owner has a verified email address.

The new name is unique and not already in use.

There hasn't been a name change in the last 90 days.

If these criteria meet, you can follow the steps below to edit the group's name:

Click on the hamburger icon, select the Group option, and choose the desired group.

Click on the three dots on the right side of the group's name and select Configure Group.

Scroll down to the Information section.

Click on the Edit option.

Add the new name, accept the terms and conditions, and proceed to pay the 100 Robux fees.

Top groups on Roblox

Here is a list of the top Roblox groups on the platform:

Scriptbloxian Studios - Scriptbloxian created this group on January 29, 2019. It has 16 million members.

BIG Games Pets - BuildIntoGames created this group on March 14, 2018. It has 15 million members.

Bee Swarm Simulator Club - Onett created this group on March 22, 2018. It has 12 million members.

DreamCraft - NewFissy created this group on May 20, 2011. It has 10 million members.

Chillz Studios - chillthrill709 created this group on March 5, 2016. It has 9 million members.

Roblox - Games created this group on July 30, 2009. It has 9 million members.

The Flamingo Fan Club - mrflimflam created this group on July 11, 2017. It has 8 million members.

Rumble Studios - RumbleStudiosHolder created this group on July 9, 2017. It has 8 million members.

BIG Games™ - BuildIntoGames created this group on November 23, 2015. It has 7 million members.

16bitplay Games - 0_0 created this group on May 9, 2017. It has 6 million members.

How to delete or leave a Roblox group

A group cannot be deleted at the moment. However, anyone who has a membership may step up and claim ownership if the owner decides to quit. The group will continue to exist without an owner if there are no new group members at that time.

To leave, players should open the group, click on the three dots, and select the Leave Group option. They can always join back in the future if they wish to do so.

