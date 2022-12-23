Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds codes (December 2022)

Players can redeem Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds codes can for extra gems, which are extremely helpful in the game.

Although they get 500 gems when they start playing, they only get 10 spins (50 gems per spin), which offers only a 0.14% of getting a legendary fruit. Hence, getting more of the resource through the free codes can increases players' chances of getting awesome abilities.

Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is inspired by the never-ending, super popular Japanese anime called One Piece. Characters spin for fruits and eat them to acquire some great powers.

Of course, players will need to train harder and unlock levels to use even better powers. One can train with their friends or battle others on the server.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

All active codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

Here are the active codes in the game:

110KYEE - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Gems

COMEONMARCOOO - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 900 Gems

INDAZONE - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 520 Gems

LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 320 Gems

WINTERDAYZ - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 400 Gems

All the inactive codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

100KWEDIDIT - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 1000 Gems

30KLOVEYOU - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 550 Gems

35KWOWBRO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 200 Gems

40KDAMN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 350 Gems

50KINSANE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 500 Gems

60KLETSGO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 350 Gems

80KAHHHHH - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 450 Gems

DAMN90K - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 400 Gems

FREEBREAD! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 300 Gems

MAGMALETSGOO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 900 Gems

SORRY4SHUTDOWN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 250 Gems

THXFOR70K - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for for 350 Gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps steps to redeem the codes in the title:

Start the game as usual and select Spin Fruit on the load page.

You will be spawned inside a bar where you will see a treasure box. Click on it.

You can see a Codes box on the left-bottom corner of the screen.

Copy and paste an active code from the list and press Redeem.

Roblox players can see the gem balance increase in the same page and start spinning for more fruits.

