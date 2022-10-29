Blox Fruits codes in Roblox: Free beli, boosts, and more (November 2022)

The Roblox offering, Blox Fruits, is inspired by One Piece, which is evident from the title's gameplay. In this title, players need to explore the seas and kill their enemies who dare to stand in their way of becoming a pirate king.

Moreover, the game also ensures that one can use free codes to get in-game cash or boosts to increase their wealth. It is also worth noting that some codes offer experience while others reset stats.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Here are the active Roblox codes for the game Blox Fruits:

ADMINGIVEAWAY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP boost

Axiore - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP

BIGNEWS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an in-game title

Bluxxy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a boost

Enyu_is_Pro - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost

FUDD10 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive $1

fudd10_v2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two beli

GAMERROBOT_YT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost

JCWK - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost

kittgaming - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP boost

Magicbus - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost

Starcodeheo - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost

StrawHatMaine - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP

Sub2Daigrock - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 minutes of 2x EXP

Sub2Fer999 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost

SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2x EXP

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a free stat Reset

SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 minutes of 2x EXP

Sub2OfficialNoobie - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP

Sub2UncleKizaru - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a stat refund

SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a free stat Reset

TantaiGaming - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 minutes of 2x EXP

THEGREATACE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP

Detailed steps to use these codes have been provided in the last section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

These Roblox codes do not work in Blox Fruits anymore:

1BILLION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two hours of 2x EXP

1MLIKES_RESET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

2BILLION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP

3BVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2x EXP

CONTROL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 minutes of 2x EXP

EXP_5B - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost

POINTSRESET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a point reset

RESET_5B - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive refund points

ShutDownFix2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP

THIRDSEA - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

UPD14 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive XP

UPD15 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP

UPD16 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP

UPDATE10 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat refund

UPDATE11 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2x EXP

XMASEXP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP

XMASRESET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Blox Fruits:

Start the game

Click on the Twitter button. You will see a small text box pop up.

Enter an active code in it

Click the Try button next to it.

The rewards will be added to your account shortly and will be ready to be used.

Roblox Blox Fruits has received a record-breaking 9.1 billion visits from players and an amazing count of 2 million likes. This game was created by Gamer Robot Inc on January 16, 2019.

Poll : 0 votes