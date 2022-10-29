Blox Fruits codes in Roblox: Free beli, boosts, and more (November 2022)

The Roblox offering, Blox Fruits, is inspired by One Piece, which is evident from the title's gameplay. In this title, players need to explore the seas and kill their enemies who dare to stand in their way of becoming a pirate king.
Moreover, the game also ensures that one can use free codes to get in-game cash or boosts to increase their wealth. It is also worth noting that some codes offer experience while others reset stats.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Blox Fruits
Active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits
Here are the active Roblox codes for the game Blox Fruits:
- ADMINGIVEAWAY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP boost
- Axiore - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP
- BIGNEWS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive an in-game title
- Bluxxy - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a boost
- Enyu_is_Pro - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost
- FUDD10 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive $1
- fudd10_v2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two beli
- GAMERROBOT_YT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost
- JCWK - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost
- kittgaming - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP boost
- Magicbus - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost
- Starcodeheo - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost
- StrawHatMaine - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP
- Sub2Daigrock - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 minutes of 2x EXP
- Sub2Fer999 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2x EXP
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a free stat Reset
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 minutes of 2x EXP
- Sub2OfficialNoobie - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP
- Sub2UncleKizaru - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a stat refund
- SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a free stat Reset
- TantaiGaming - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 minutes of 2x EXP
- THEGREATACE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP
Detailed steps to use these codes have been provided in the last section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Blox Fruits
These Roblox codes do not work in Blox Fruits anymore:
- 1BILLION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two hours of 2x EXP
- 1MLIKES_RESET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
- 2BILLION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP
- 3BVISITS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2x EXP
- CONTROL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 15 minutes of 2x EXP
- EXP_5B - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP boost
- POINTSRESET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a point reset
- RESET_5B - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive refund points
- ShutDownFix2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP
- THIRDSEA - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
- UPD14 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive XP
- UPD15 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP
- UPD16 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 20 minutes of 2x EXP
- UPDATE10 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat refund
- UPDATE11 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2x EXP
- XMASEXP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2x EXP
- XMASRESET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive stat reset
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Blox Fruits
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Blox Fruits:
- Start the game
- Click on the Twitter button. You will see a small text box pop up.
- Enter an active code in it
- Click the Try button next to it.
The rewards will be added to your account shortly and will be ready to be used.
Roblox Blox Fruits has received a record-breaking 9.1 billion visits from players and an amazing count of 2 million likes. This game was created by Gamer Robot Inc on January 16, 2019.