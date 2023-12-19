5 scary Roblox games to play during the holiday season

Roblox is an online game development and gaming platform that lets users make, play, and share a huge selection of games made by others. It is well-known for its engaging multiplayer experiences and offers a wide variety of user-generated content. With Roblox's game development tools, you can make and play scary or horror-themed games.

The flexibility of the platform lets developers create games in a variety of genres, including ones that focus on creating an unsettling experience. Some Roblox developers have created scary games with a Christmas theme, fusing holiday components with horror themes to provide a distinctive festive gaming experience.

Most scary Roblox games to play during the holiday season

1) The Christmas Experience

Created by Shomory Studios, The Christmas Experience in Roblox is an unsettling adventure. It is appropriate for all ages and was launched on November 21, 2023. The game begins with your recently constructed snowman inexplicably disappearing as you prepare for Christmas, leaving behind an ominous black trail that descends into the shadowy depths of the woodland.

The brave can take on the challenge without a weapon, but this will take a lot of time. You can increase your chances of surviving the terrifying mysteries hidden in the darkness by purchasing items and power-ups like Night Vision Goggles, Speed Boost, Sprint, Flashlight, Christmas Lantern, and more.

2) Santa's Workshop Experience

Nousho Games' Santa's Workshop Experience transports players of all ages to the joyous enclave of the North Pole. The game, which debuted on November 27, 2023, sees you helping Santa's hardworking Elves in exchange for an overnight stay. But the cheerful atmosphere quickly takes a sinister turn when a menacing shriek breaks the silence of the evening.

You can explore a variety of endings in the game. You can also collect every Golden Gift to earn a special badge. Nousho Games' inventive design blurs the lines between a terrifying mystery and seasonal celebrations, and the result is a truly engrossing Roblox experience.

3) The Santa Claus Experience

Developed on December 2, 2023, by Eggcellent Experiences, The Santa Claus Experience is a terrifying Roblox game that's appropriate for players of all ages. The game takes place on Christmas Eve with you taking on the role of a convenience store night shift clerk who uncovers some startling news: Santa has gone crazy, and you are his next target.

You must make it out of this dangerous predicament by outwitting the cunning Santa Claus. The game has some replayability since it offers three different endings: Naughty List, Nice List, or a gloomy demise. This exciting Christmas experience is made even more enticing by the permanent items that are available in the in-game shop.

4) Santa Claus Barry's prison run!

Released on November 20, 2023, Santa Claus Barry's Prison Run! by BARRYFUNOBBIES is a spine-tingling Roblox project that sends players of all ages on a fun escape quest. Inside the prison and under the watchful eye of the sullen Santa Spongebob Barry, the inmates take advantage of the lack of guards to stage their breakout.

You must make your way past 25 difficult hurdles to reach freedom. After finishing the game on the Easy mode, you can advance to the Hard mode, which has a ton of additonal obstacles and traps. This is an obby (obstacle course) game so there aren't many jumpscares.

5) Evil Santa Escape!

Created on October 6, 2023, by Salty Obbies, Evil Santa Escape! is a terrifying Roblox game that is open to all ages. In this unusual holiday twist, you must make your way through Krampus Klaus's (the evil Santa) remodeled workshop, which is filled to the brim with tricky traps and clever puzzles.

You'll have to be quick and resourceful to make it out safely. However, if you feel stuck in this winter wonderland, you can explore the magical power-ups in the store, which will make it easier for you to outwit Krampus Klaus. Take a plunge into the wintry experience and discover what all the buzz is about on the game's free private servers.