5 best magical weapons in Roblox Islands

Roblox Islands is a thrilling and engaging sandbox game built by Easy.gg that invites gamers of all ages into a world of creativity, adventure, and resource management. Players are thrust onto a beautiful island with a wealth of resources and unlimited potential. They must establish their island as a vibrant center of business and innovation.

Whether beginners or experienced veterans, Easy.gg has made it possible for players to set out on this fascinating voyage with its clear and intuitive interface.

The comprehensive building system in Roblox Islands enables one to build complex structures, factories, farms, and other things. The game also offers a compelling educational experience as players delve into the world of automation and sophisticated gear, motivating them to experiment and hone their skills.

5 must-have magical weapons in Roblox Islands

The weaponry in Roblox Islands ranges from the straightforward wooden mallet to the powerful obsidian greatsword. To accommodate playstyles and fighting preferences, these weapons are available in a variety of sizes and shapes, each having a unique attack power and range. Players can customize their arsenal by crafting, upgrading, and enchanting.

However, they should focus on procuring mystical weapons, which can cast devastating spells or abilities. With this arsenal, players can gain an advantage in fighting and resource collection.

Here are the top magical weapons in the game:

1) Slime Queen's Scepter

The Slime Queen's scepter is a long-range, ethereal magic weapon that fires pink slimeball missiles in a horizontal direction. Shots from the Slime Queen's scepter do 46 HP base damage at level 1 Magic. The damage can be enhanced by boosting the Magic skill. Furthermore, a fully charged shot can deliver 1.35 times the normal damage.

2) Staff of Godzilla

The Godzilla vs. Kong event gave players access to the ranged magic weapon known as the Staff of Godzilla. Players had to finish Holt's second task, which involved cleaning up the debris and performing parkour on Godzilla Island, to get it. The staff fires projectiles with a base damage of 20 HP at level 1 Magic. This attribute increases as magic skill levels rise. Upon finishing this quest, this quake-class weapon awards players with the Godzilla Badge.

3) Candy Cane Scepter

Exclusive to the Christmas 2022 event, the Candy Cane Scepter is a ranged magic weapon that can discharge iceballs horizontally. It is possible to drop, exchange, or store it in vending machines and treasure chests. The scepter fires iceballs with a base damage of 38 HP at level 1 Magic. Belonging to the frost class, its damage can be boosted by raising up the Magic skill.

4) Ruby Staff

Introduced on April 24, 2021, the Ruby Staff is a ranged magic weapon. It is a member of the quake class and enables level 1 Magic players to throw fireballs with a base damage of 36 HP per second. The damage scales up as the Magic skill level rises, and they move horizontally in the direction the Roblox player is facing. In contrast to other magic weapons, its projectiles disappear rather than explode.

5) Tidal Spellbook

Tidal spellbook is a ranged magic weapon that can fire balls of frozen water in a horizontal trajectory. These fireballs can also be launched from the tidal spellbook at level 1 Magic, dealing base damage of 36 HP per second.

When playing in first-person mode, they are launched horizontally in whatever direction the Roblox player is facing. Belonging to the hydro class, its damage can be boosted by raising up the Magic skill.