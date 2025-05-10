5 things to do when you are bored in Brookhaven RP

Brookhaven RP has a plethora of roleplaying opportunities that allow you to interact with other players in various scenarios. However, once you’ve exhausted your RP ideas, you may find yourself wanting more. Fortunately, there are plenty of gameplay systems that you can interact with even while playing solo that can keep you entertained for a while longer.

Here are five things you can do while you’re bored in Brookhaven RP.

5 ways to alleviate boredom in Brookhaven RP

1) Hunt secrets

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Secrets are a large part of the new environments and houses added to the game with every update. They involve finding safes, secret messages, uncovering a narrative involving a secret agency, and more.

Such elements can keep you hooked for hours as you piece together puzzle after puzzle and come up with the reason for their inclusion.

2) Experiment with vehicles

Vehicle list (Image via Roblox)

There are dozens of vehicles to use in the game, ranging from regular cars to bikes and trucks.

Some of the options, such as the Egg-themed vehicles, are also a little out there, which draws the attention of passersby. You can spawn them to check out their model, test their handling, and keep them if they strike your fancy.

3) Test in-game physics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The game makes use of ragdoll physics, which can lead to hilarious outcomes in certain interactions. You can ram vehicles into each other, throw items around to check out their different physics, and even see how various character models react in such situations.

There are plenty of variations to be created for these scenarios, be it underwater, at great heights, or at great speeds.

4) Go house-hunting

Spawning a house (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience has well over a dozen houses that you can get for free. You can spawn one at any moment and change it around at will. Furthermore, if you find a house to your liking, you can decorate it as you see fit.

Houses can be an exemplary backdrop for roleplaying scenarios, and you can preemptively prepare one for future sequences.

5) Play pranks on your friends

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Pranking one’s friends is a practice as old as time, and this game allows you to do it as well. You can pull off various practical jokes on your friends, including but not limited to locking them out of your house, showcasing glitches, and more.

As long as the pranks remain in good fun and don’t veer into griefing, they are a good way to kill time until the next update.

FAQs

What is Brookhaven RP about?

Brookhaven RP is a roleplaying game about building your own life in a city and going through RP scenarios with friends.

Is Brookhaven RP accessible for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free at no additional premium cost.

How to spawn a vehicle in Brookhaven RP

You can spawn a vehicle by clicking on the car icon to the right and clicking on the desired vehicle from the list.

