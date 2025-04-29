Brookhaven RP Fashion Show Estate guide

Brookhaven RP has added a Dress to Impress-inspired location called the Fashion Show Estate to the game’s selection of estates. This place features a selection of new tools, props, and emotes that fit the fashion show theme of the update. Naturally, the structure is a must-have for any fashionista playing this experience, as it includes various customization options and secrets to discover.

This guide will give you a rundown of the Fashion Show Estate in Brookhaven RP, along with the secrets to find in this brand-new estate.

An overview of the Fashion Show Estate in Brookhaven RP

The Estate Unlocked game pass (Image via Roblox)

The Fashion Show Estate was added to the game as a part of the Fashion Show Roleplay update on April 25, 2025. This estate was implemented in the experience as a part of a collaboration with Dress to Impress, the popular dress-up Roblox title.

You can access the Fashion Show Estate by placing it in an empty Estate lot of your choosing through the House menu. For this, you will have to unlock the Estate Unlocked game pass, which costs 799 Robux.

Various customization options have been included for the Fashion Show hall of the Estate, allowing you to alter the aesthetics of the room.

Here is the complete suite of alterations that you can access from a panel just outside the hall:

Seasons: Basic, Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter.

Basic, Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. Music: On and Off.

On and Off. Stage Effects: Fire, Sparkles, Heart, Bubbles, Dots, and Notes.

These effects are completely independent of each other. So, you can swap between different seasons, music, and stage effects. Try out dozens of combinations to find the ones that suit you the best.

Secret Safe in the Fashion Show Estate

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Fashion Show Estate includes a secret safe, which is rather easy to find when compared to some of the other places in prior updates. The safe can be found on the second floor of the estate behind a wall directly in front of the bean bag chair. The wall can be opened by tapping on the shelf directly to the left of the bean bag chair.

Upon doing so, the wall will slide open, giving you access to the secret. With that, the cash in the safe will be yours to claim, giving you some extra money to spend on in-game items.

FAQs

When was the Fashion Show Estate added to Brookhaven RP?

The Fashion Show Estate was added to the experience on April 25, 2025.

How to find the safe in the Brookhaven RP Fashion Show Estate

The Fashion Show Estate safe is found on the second floor, hidden behind a wall that can be opened by clicking on the shelf to the left.

Is Brookhaven RP free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free and requires no mandatory premium purchases.

