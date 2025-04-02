Brookhaven RP Movie Studio RP set guide

The Movie Studio RP set in Brookhaven RP can be accessed through the Movie Studio building, which was added with the update on March 28, 2025. This area comes with a set of six swappable sets and backgrounds that can be switched around at will. Additionally, the building includes a host of secrets that can be uncovered to see what the Agency is up to.

Here’s a complete guide to the Movie Studio RP set in Brookhaven RP.

Movie Studio RP Set in Brookhaven RP

The swappable set (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, the Movie Studio RP set can be accessed in the Movie Studio building. This building can be spawned by opening the House menu, scrolling down, and selecting the structure with beige arches in the front. You can only do so in an empty House slot, so be sure to scout a vacant lot while trying to get access to this building.

Once you have access to the building, you can enter through the front door and access the swappable set. Using the panel on the far left wall, you can swap between six different stages. These include the following:

A battlefield

An outdoor seating area

A series of Sci-Fi Incubators and computers

A countryside hut

A plain green screen

A VIP-exclusive set

Directly in front of the set are two makeup rooms and the Director’s Office. The Director’s Office is close to the set-swapping panel, while the makeup rooms are directly next to the Office.

Movie Studio set secrets

The Movie Studio set (Image via Roblox)

The secrets in the Movie Studio set involve finding the secret code that must be entered into a console on the roof of the building. Doing so sends a signal to the mysterious Agency, potentially hinting at future updates.

Here’s how you can find the secret code and activate the computing device on the roof:

Pick up the Red Keycard from the Director’s Office.

Swap the set to the Sci-Fi setting and pair it with a green screen.

Press the buttons behind the second and fourth pods.

Enter the Makeup room that is the farthest from the Director’s Office.

Use the axe inside to break the cracked mirror and pick up the Blue Keycard.

Exit the Makeup room and head to the tiny elevator found on the far end, below the stairs. Use the Red Keycard to activate it.

Leave the elevator and navigate the short mannequin maze to find a safe on the left and a special door to the right.

Use the Blue Keycard to open the special door.

On the computer to the left, click on the buttons to change up the words. The words should say: Follow Blindly, Do Not Think, Money Is Everything. This returns a code: 404.

This returns a code: 404. Return to the first floor in the elevator and use the stairs to reach the rooftop.

Once at the roof, enter the code 404 to activate the console, sending out a signal to the Agency.

FAQs

How many swappable sets does the Movie Studio set include in Brookhaven RP?

The Movie Studio set includes six swappable sets in total.

When was the Movie Studio set added to Brookhaven RP?

The Movie Studio set was added to the game on March 28, 2025.

Can the backgrounds of the Movie Studio Set be altered in Brookhaven RP?

Yes, you can switch the backgrounds independently of the swappable set, allowing you to create unique set combinations.

