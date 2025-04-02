All Brookhaven RP Studio Props

With the Movie Studio Update, Brookhaven RP added a myriad of new roleplay elements to allow players to embody the cast and crew of a movie. Among these new elements are the Studio Props, which act as set-dressing for your Movie Studio. You may use them actively in a scene while roleplaying with your friends or leave them in the background to use when needed.

Here’s a quick guide to the different Props available in Brookhaven RP.

Every Movie Studio Prop in Brookhaven RP

Props menu (Image via Roblox)

The Movie Studio Update added six unique Studio Props, which you can use any time by accessing the Tools menu. Open the menu using the backpack icon and use the Props box to access the relevant sub-menu.

Then, choose the icon that showcases the Movie Props from the resulting menu to open the selection of items. With that, you can now choose your preferred Props and place them on the map.

You can spawn the Director’s Chair to roleplay as the director of a movie. This chair can be quite useful while playing with your friends in the brand-new movie studio set, pairing well with other Props in the building.

Props also include Sandbags and Gold Piles, both of which can be placed up to three times each. These are primarily used as background items that populate a set and prevent it from feeling too empty.

You can also make use of relatively niche Props like the Sci-Fi Incubator, the Treasure Chest, and the Mannequin, all of which are genre-specific. These can play a central role in your roleplaying scenario, should your scenes call for their inclusion.

About the Movie Studio Update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Props, along with Tools and other RP elements, were added to the game on March 28, 2025. These elements were included in a patch known as the Movie Studio Update, and they will remain a permanent addition to the experience.

Other interactive aspects implemented with this patch include two new tools, a Movie Studio building, and swappable stage sets. The Movie Studio building occupies a house slot and can be used as the backdrop for your movie-making endeavors. Its stage sets can be altered at will, with interactive elements spawning and despawning based on your input.

The Studio also comes with the standard suite of controls like House Cam, locking facilities, and instant teleportation seen in regular homes. It harbors a few secrets as well, discovering which unlocks an easter egg that can be accessed by following the steps listed here.

FAQs

How many Studio Props did the Movie Studio Update add to Brookhaven RP?

The Movie Studio Update added six new Props, which include the Director’s Chair, Sandbags, a Sci-Fi Incubator, a Treasure Chest, Gold Piles, and a Mannequin.

Can Studio Props be spawned anywhere in Brookhaven RP?

Yes, you can spawn Studio Props anywhere without being limited to the Movie Studio Set.

When was Studio Props added to Brookhaven RP?

Studio Props were added to the game with the Movie Studio Update on March 28, 2025.

