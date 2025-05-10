5 things to do before the Grow a Garden Lunar Update

Grow a Garden is set to receive the Lunar Update on May 10, 2025, which is poised to add plenty of content to the experience. The official game page on Roblox mentions new Pets, seeds, gear, features, and more to be implemented as a part of this event. Before it arrives, there is some downtime, during which you can preemptively complete certain actions to prepare for the new content.

Ad

Here are five things you can do before the Grow a Garden Lunar Update to prepare for the new content or simply kill time.

5 things you can do to prepare for the Grow a Garden Lunar Update

1) Farm Sheckles

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Farming Sheckles is a no-brainer at any point while playing the game, being the primary unit of its economy. The core part of the title is to sell the fruits you harvest from your crops, so you may continue to do just that. Some of the rarest items in the title cost upwards of a million Sheckles, so it’s always a good idea to have a surplus of it around.

Ad

Trending

You can maximize the amount of money you earn by planting rare seeds, using gear to maximize growth and Mutations, and making use of Pets. The Lunar Update is sure to demand plenty of cash for the new items it will bring to the table, after all.

2) Purchase gear

The Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

Gear can be used to apply various effects to your crops, be it increased fruit growth, Mutations, or redirecting lightning strikes. Each gear has a different use case that can help you out in a pinch or increase the value of your produce. In general, it’s a good idea to keep a few tools like Sprinklers handy to prepare for when you eventually get your hands on rare seeds.

Ad

The higher the rarity of the gear, the better it will perform at its respective job. So, consider purchasing tools like the Lightning Rod, the Godly Sprinkler, or the Master Sprinkler while preparing for the Lunar Update.

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner’s guide

3) Leverage Weather Events

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Weather Events are random server-wide events that improve your farm’s yield in a number of ways. The type of Weather Event determines the degree to which your crops’ value will increase. While their occurrences cannot be predicted, if they do happen, consider leveraging them as soon as possible. This can lead to plenty of extra Sheckles if you time your harvest and gear usage correctly.

Ad

You can possibly encounter Rain, Thunderstorm, and Frost in the game. The Lunar Update may add another to this list, so be sure to look at the patch notes when it comes out.

4) Make space on your farm

The Shovel (Image via Roblox)

Interacting with the new elements of the Lunar Update means buying new seeds to sow in your farm. If you’re a late-game player, this would mean emptying some space in your presumably full farm. Without any gaps in your farming spots, you will not be able to plant any new plants.

Ad

Use the Shovel tool (bound to Number Key 1 on the keyboard by default) to remove any low-rarity plants that you may want to replace.

5) Jim the Angry Plant

Jim the Angry Plant (Image via Roblox)

The Angry Plant event added Jim the Angry Plant to the overworld, which gives a Seed Pack for fulfilling its requests. This event will likely end right as the Lunar Update is added, so you only have a limited amount of time to interact with it.

Ad

Complete as many requests as you can for a chance to earn exclusive rewards from the Seed Packs like the Venus Flytrap plant, the Rainbow Sack, the Lotus plant, and more.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When will the Lunar Update arrive in Grow a Garden?

The Lunar Update is set to arrive on May 10, 2025, at 2 p.m. GMT.

Is Grow a Garden playable for free?

Ad

Yes, the game is devoid of any mandatory premium purchase requirements, making it accessible for free.

Can Weather Events be triggered manually in Grow a Garden?

No, the game currently doesn’t allow players to trigger Weather Events manually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024