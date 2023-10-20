5 things you should know before playing Roblox War Machines

In the ever-growing tapestry of superhero games on Roblox, there haven't been many great Iron-Man-themed titles. War Machines changed that by providing a realistic, fun, and ingenuine experience centered around Iron Man and other characters from the MCU. The game is immensely popular, with over 41 million visits and almost 150k favorites on its homepage.

If you are ready to dive into the thrilling world of Roblox War Machines and begin on your path to becoming a future Iron Avenger, you are going to need some help. Here are five important things every beginner must keep in mind before putting on that high-tech suit and soaring through the skies.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 things to keep in mind before jumping into Roblox War Machines

1) Pick your battles wisely

In Roblox War Machines, various villains, both computer-controlled and human-controlled, await you as you don some of the most stylish suits in the Marvel universe.

When you're in the thick of a fight, and you realize you can't handle the bad guys by yourself, running away might be the best option. If you're just starting out, it's probably not the best idea to take on an entire enemy squad. To get to the top, you need to take your time learning the ropes and mastering different suits.

2) Master the art of flight

Mastering the ability to fly is crucial in War Machines. Once you're in a suit, the skies are yours to explore. It may take some time and effort to become proficient with the flight controls, but once you do, you'll be able to perform complex aerial maneuvers with ease.

It is crucial to always keep an eye on your speed, altitude, and the power remaining in your suit. If your energy to fly finishes in the middle of your flight, you may have to make an emergency landing.

3) Progression is key

Playing and winning more battles will increase your strength and other abilities in War Machines. The game has a sophisticated progression system that allows players to unlock new suits and upgrades. You can experiment with different approaches until you find one that works for you. This includes challenging the boss for more resources, but this also increases the risk involved.

You could also go after the less powerful mobs, which are easier to defeat but drop far fewer resources than the bosses. It's important to take your time and find the approach that works best for your play style, so avoid rushing.

4) Teamwork makes the dream work

You may be donning the suit of your favorite MCU character, but that won't transform you into a one-man army. Several challenges in War Machines can only be overcome by working together with other players. Having a team of other war machines at your disposal is invaluable.

Whether you're coordinating an assault on a particularly difficult boss or fending off waves of enemies, always communicate with your teammates and always look out for each other.

5) Customize and express yourself

After you've racked up some wins and amassed resources, you can put a personal touch on your suit and truly make it your own. Every suit in War Machines can be modified, both visually and functionally.

If you wish your Iron Man suit's repulsor beams had more of a fiery kick or want a fresh coat of paint on your favorite Mysterio suit, you can do that with the help of these upgrades.

With these things in mind, you should be more than prepared to don your suit and charge headfirst into the enthralling realm of Roblox War Machines.

