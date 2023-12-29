7 best gamepasses in Roblox Barry's Prison Run: December 2023

In Roblox Barry's Prison Run, players must overcome 25 difficult hurdles to flee incarceration. It's an adventurous escape game where players have an advantage over other guards in pursuing freedom since Barry, the less-than-vigilant one, is on duty. Although there is an Easy setting in the game for novices, true champions can test their mettle in the Hard mode, which has more obstacles and traps.

Those with a competitive spirit may try to beat their friends and take the coveted top spot on the Leaderboards. The most recent update adds a new level of complexity to the escape by introducing the dangerous Lava mode, where players must negotiate dangerous terrain covered in molten lava.

Players can select one or more of the eleven gamepasses to improve their gaming experience. These gamepasses are essential for getting past barriers and making the fastest getaway as they can grant players more speed or extra lives. The best gamepasses must be carefully chosen by players if they want to increase their chances of pulling off the ultimate prison escape.

The best gamepasses in Roblox Barry's Prison Run

1) VIP BUNDLE!

VIP BUNDLE! gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 1500 Robux

Description: With this special bundle, players will receive a 30% discount on every item in the shop. The pass gives them access to the whole in-game store and includes everything from fashionable accessories to tools to improve the gameplay. Most players tend to buy this pass first.

2) VIP PASS!

VIP PASS! gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 500 Robux

Description: With this pass, players get to take on the role of an authority figure. Using it, they can enter the highly sought-after Winners Room and have the unique ability to play as the Guards. Players also get a peek at the other side and the excitement of keeping the prison walls in order.

3) GOD MODE!

GOD MODE! gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 350 Robux

Description: Players can use this pass to take their gameplay to a whole new level. With this gamepass, players become unstoppable entities immune to traps and guards alike. The pass gives players even more power, enabling them to jump from enormous heights and move across the prison grounds at breakneck speed.

4) GOD BLASTER!

GOD BLASTER! gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 350 Robux

Description: Players can unleash destruction on anybody who dares to stand in their way of escape in the game. With the use of this powerful skill, players can destroy any barriers, guards, or other prisoners standing in their way of liberation. It's a game-changing armament that allows players to establish control and flee with unmatched power.

5) Ski Barry!

Ski Barry! gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 300 Robux

Description: Players can seize the thrilling rush of velocity with this gamepass. They can use it, to become the lightning-fast Ski Barry and blast through barriers at previously unheard-of speeds. Players may move through obstacles with ease as Ski Barry, leaving a trail of dust. This pass allows players to break the speed limit.

6) TELEKINESIS!

TELEKINESIS! gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 300 Robux

Description: Players can become an experts in the art of thinking over matter. The mechanics of the jail breakout are altered by the addition of the ability for players to relocate other players or Guards at whim, thanks to this gamepass. Players can take strategic control of their environment and open up new avenues for evasion and outwitting their opponents by mastering the power of telekinesis.

7) TASER!

TASER! gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 300 Robux

Description: With this gamepass, players take control of the enemy line. They can use this powerful skill to shock guards and other prisoners, opening doors for a quick escape. Players can tactically incapacitate their opponents using this weapon, giving them a significant advantage in overcoming the obstacles that lie ahead.