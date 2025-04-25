7 Days to Live: A beginner’s guide

7 Days to Live requires you to survive in a frozen and hostile wasteland, where you must scrounge up resources and remain alive for seven days. Your survival depends on how well you construct your base and the resources you manage to collect during the day. As the game progresses, each day becomes increasingly more challenging, making it important to come up with clever solutions to ensure that you remain alive.

Here’s how you can get started with 7 Days to Live.

Getting started with 7 Days to Live

Overview

The Engineer Class (Image via Roblox)

Surviving the seven days in 7 Days to Live is partly dependent on how well you prepare before even starting the game. This involves purchasing gear, weapons, and switching Classes, all of which can be done in the lobby. Getting your hands on the desired weapon, gear, and Class combination is largely dependent on your luck and performance. So, it’s best to be well-prepared beforehand.

Once you enter the helicopter and start a match, this Roblox experience places you in a hut with a few tools and only one objective: survive. The title offers a set of tasks in the form of a checklist that serves as a guide to help you get your bearings. You can opt not to complete them if you don’t need the associated resources; they don’t offer any additional prizes upon completion.

The main loop involves gathering resources, crafting what you need at the workbench, and keeping your hunger and warmth meters high. Use your time well and prepare yourself to fend off both the winter and hostile forces that attack you at night to live another day.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Build: Hold E

Hold E Collect Item / Salvage: R / F

R / F Inventory: Tab

Gameplay mechanics

Crafting menu (Image via Roblox)

Level Select: You can select one of two levels before the round begins: the Forest and the Moon. The former is available by default, while the latter can be unlocked after completing the Forest once. A modifier can also be applied after selecting a level to alter the difficulty of the chosen stage.

You can select one of two levels before the round begins: the Forest and the Moon. The former is available by default, while the latter can be unlocked after completing the Forest once. A modifier can also be applied after selecting a level to alter the difficulty of the chosen stage. Resource Management: Survival is all about managing your resources effectively to keep your hunger and warmth meters topped off. Additionally, you must use everything you have to set up defenses and prevent hostile forces from invading your hut. You only have a limited time before night falls and the hostile forces prowl around the hut, so remain aware of the time of day.

Survival is all about managing your resources effectively to keep your hunger and warmth meters topped off. Additionally, you must use everything you have to set up defenses and prevent hostile forces from invading your hut. You only have a limited time before night falls and the hostile forces prowl around the hut, so remain aware of the time of day. Crafting: The hut includes a crafting workbench where you can create various items from a list of recipes. Crafting recipes can be viewed at any time by interacting with the workbench. These recipes can be a lifesaver for you, giving you an extra layer of protection from enemies or the weather.

The hut includes a crafting workbench where you can create various items from a list of recipes. Crafting recipes can be viewed at any time by interacting with the workbench. These recipes can be a lifesaver for you, giving you an extra layer of protection from enemies or the weather. Classes: The game includes three Classes: Survivor, Medic, and Engineer. All three feature different skill sets that allow them to approach survival differently. The Survivor is the baseline of the experience with no special abilities, making them the outlier among the three. Medics, unlocked at level 20, can tend to wounds and manage their survival rather effectively because of their medical expertise. Lastly, unlocked at level 40, Engineers can repair and place turrets on the map that act as automatic defense systems.

The game includes three Classes: Survivor, Medic, and Engineer. All three feature different skill sets that allow them to approach survival differently. The Survivor is the baseline of the experience with no special abilities, making them the outlier among the three. Medics, unlocked at level 20, can tend to wounds and manage their survival rather effectively because of their medical expertise. Lastly, unlocked at level 40, Engineers can repair and place turrets on the map that act as automatic defense systems. Gear and Guns: You can make pre-round purchases to acquire various pieces of equipment, which include traps, tools, and guns. These can be bought for Scraps found in levels, making it important to collect as many as possible for future runs. There is a large variety of gear and guns to choose from, and the game encourages experimenting with different combinations to see what works well for you.

FAQs

What is 7 Days to Live about?

7 Days to Live is about surviving a week in a forest as you scour the surrounding areas for resources to manage your survival meters.

Is 7 Days to Live available for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any required Robux purchases.

How to gather Scraps in 7 Days to Live

Scraps spawn randomly in the forest near the hut and can be gathered by interacting with them.

