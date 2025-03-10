80,000M Checkpoint Dead Rails guide

The 80,000M mark is the very end of Dead Rails, being the checkpoint where you will face the final challenge of the game. This area is special in a few different ways, the most significant of which is the associated difficulty. The primary objective of the location is to lower the drawbridge and survive for four minutes, which is particularly challenging if you’re playing solo.

Let’s take a look at the 80,000M Checkpoint and see how you can find and clear the final area of the game.

Reaching the 80,000M Checkpoint in Dead Rails

The Rifle at the Gunsmith store (Image via Roblox)

You can reach the 80,000M Checkpoint directly from the starting point if you have a sufficient supply of coal. In total, you need 32 coal pieces to beeline it straight to the end without stopping, requiring you to amass plenty of cash. Since each coal piece costs 20 Cash, you need 640 Cash to make this single trip.

Alternatively, you can scavenge for fuel in various locations you come across while on the way. This can be quite perilous, but the dangers can be mitigated if you have a decent weapon and a teammate or two. Try to refrain from stopping at major locations like forts and The Castle, as they are home to particularly fiendish enemies.

Here’s a checklist of items you should bring along while aiming for the finish line:

A main weapon, preferably the Rifle or its variations.

Ammo for the weapon.

The Ironclad Class for defense.

Turret for the train.

Healing items to heal off any injury.

Snake Oil for temporary invincibility.

How to beat the 80,000M Checkpoint

Coal can be bought from the General Store (Image via Roblox)

The 80,000M Checkpoint is more of an endurance challenge than a test of skill. You must survive for four minutes after activating the lever that lowers the bridge. Once the bridge is down, move across and finish the game.

You can mitigate the associated challenge to a notable degree by playing with friends. Cooperating with them not only distributes enemy aggro but also results in greater firepower on your front. You will be able to make short work of the outlaws in the area with a team of four Robloxians.

The best weapon to use for this area is the Rifle, which allows you to snipe enemies from afar. Take cover, pick off any enemies that you see in the area, and wait until the drawbridge is fully lowered. If you get hit, use your healing items or Snake Oil to avoid getting killed and continue fighting.

After the bridge is fully lowered, move across to be greeted by a victory message before being sent back to the lobby.

FAQs

What can be found at the 80,000M Checkpoint in Dead Rails?

You can find an outlaw-infested town at the 80,000M mark, along with a drawbridge that you must lower to win the game.

What is the best weapon for finishing Dead Rails?

The best weapon for completing the 80,000M Checkpoint is the Rifle and its variations.

How much coal is needed to reach the 80,000M mark in Dead Rails?

You need 32 coal pieces in total to reach the 80,000M mark.

