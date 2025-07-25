99 Nights in the Forest Alien guide

99 Nights in the Forest has expanded its selection of Classes, introducing new ones to mix up the gameplay loop. Alien is among the newer additions to the game’s selection of playable archetypes. This Class is specialized in utilizing Alien Tech, with passive abilities that make it better at surviving the night. It’s a fairly inexpensive Class that can be unlocked without much effort.

Let’s explore the Alien Class in 99 Nights in the Forest to see what it’s all about.

Breaking down the Alien in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Alien Class (Image via Roblox)

Alien can be bought directly from the Classes shop, like most other Classes. It can be purchased for 100 Diamonds, placing it in third place for the most expensive Class. The playable archetype shares this spot with Brawler.

Its starting gear only includes the Raygun, a piece of Alien Tech that can help deal with low-level enemies. The Raygun does not specialize in damage per hit, as its damage rating is at a measly 10. Its strengths lie in peppering foes with a rain of lasers, giving it a promising DPS rating. The weapon will fire as quickly as you can press the Left Mouse Button, making it fairly useful.

Perks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Alien can be leveled up by killing enemies using Alien Tech. Alien Tech is a category of items assigned to Sci-Fi-based gear and consumables, including Raygun, Laser Sword, etc. The more kills scored with the weapons belonging to this category, the quicker the level-up progress will be.

The starting ability for Alien at Level 1 has an advantage and a disadvantage. It has improved visibility at night, eliminating the need for items like Flashlights for lighting up the environment. The downside is that should the equipped Alien Tech overheat, the Alien will receive a Sprint Speed debuff.

After leveling up to 2, Alien receives a passive ability that improves the Alien Tech recharge rate. This plays into the ability it receives at Level 3, which improves the player’s sprint speed when Alien Tech is at full charge.

Alien’s playstyle is entirely predicated on the Level 2 and 3 abilities. As such, we recommend maxing out its levels as quickly as possible.

FAQs

How to unlock Alien Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Alien Class can be unlocked for 100 Diamonds from the Classes shop.

Which piece of equipment does the Alien Class start with in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Alien Class starts with a Raygun.

What perk does Alien unlock at Level 3 in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Alien Class unlocks improved Sprint Speed at level 3.

