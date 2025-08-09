99 Nights in the Forest: Base Defender guide

99 Nights in the Forest added the Base Defender Class with the Owl update on August 8, 2025. As the name suggests, this Class specializes in building and fortifying your base, helping you keep your teammates safe. With tools to fulfill both supportive and damage-dealing roles, the Base Defender can be a novel way of dealing with all kinds of foes.

Ad

Let’s explore the Base Defender Class in detail and find out the tools it brings to the table for improving survivability.

Breaking down Base Defender in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Daily Class Shop (Image via Roblox)

Base Defender is available in the Daily Class Shop for 40 Diamonds, which places it in third place for the least expensive unlockable Classes. It shares the third spot with Decorator, Hunter, Cook, and Medic, all of which are priced the same.

Ad

Trending

When playing as a Base Defender, a Defense Blueprint will be available to you as a piece of starting gear. This will help you get started with fortifying your camp from the very beginning of the game, increasing your odds of survival.

Create an impenetrable stronghold to maximize your survivability with our guide on building the strongest base.

Perks

The Base Defender Class (Image via Roblox)

The Base Defender comes with three perks, as is the standard for all Classes. Each time you level-up this Class, you will receive a perk. Leveling it up to level 3, the level cap, entails building defenses and scoring kills with them the specified number of times.

Ad

Its level 1 perk is the aforementioned Defense Blueprint, the primary function of which is to facilitate the Base Builder’s playstyle. The blueprint gives you access to a suite of offensive and defensive items that can be placed around the camp to fend off enemies.

At level 2, the Base Builder gains the ability to upgrade the placed defenses. This increases their overall resilience and makes them better suited for keeping your base safe. Upon reaching level 3, the placed items gain a higher damage rating, making it significantly easier to score kills.

Ad

The Base Builder’s role is fairly passive and can be quite handy in the early game. However, its usefulness plateaus as the nights go by and you continue to develop your collection of tools and resources. Consider choosing this Class in multiplayer sessions, as its supportive capabilities are better than its damage-dealing options.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to unlock the Base Defender Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

Ad

The Base Defender Class can be purchased from the Daily Class Shop for 40 Diamonds.

What is the Base Defender’s specialization in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Base Defender specializes in improving survivability by placing defensive items like barbed wire around the base.

When was Base Defender added to 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Base Defender was added to the game on August 8, 2025, with the Owl update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025