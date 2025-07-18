How to build the strongest base in 99 Nights in the Forest

99 Nights in the Forest is a title that mixes survival mechanics with horror elements. The game follows a day and night cycle. During the former, you'll set up resources that aid in your survival, such as acquiring food and other materials. But when night comes, you must defend yourself from deer-esque monstrosities.

Building a base is extremely important in the game, as it serves as both your hub and the defense perimeter. This article teaches you how to create one of the strongest bases in 99 Nights in the Forest - the Two Circles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

How to build one of the strongest bases in 99 Nights in the Forest

The first prerequisite for this base is to unlock level 2 of the Lumberjack class, as it will help you in acquiring the resources for the structure.

Starting the base in 99 Nights in the Forest

Note: Aside from just following the below-given instructions, keep exploring the map to find interesting loot.

Cutting trees (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The initial minutes will be spent chopping down nearby trees to acquire logs. You'll also need a lot of metal, so keep hunting for those. The logs will be used to both build the base and fuel the campfire, the core of the structure. Your goal should be to level up the fire as much as possible.

Next up, upgrade your Crafting Bench to Level 2, and also craft a map. Regarding firearms, focus on pistols or rifles. Shotguns aren't as important because you'll mostly be engaging monsters at medium range when inside the base.

You need to build a medium circular perimeter around the campfire and organize all the objects inside it. The next important recipe is crafting the sundial, as it will provide you with visual cues related to the day-night cycle. Your campfire level should be around five at this point. Keep upgrading Crafting Benches to unlock more recipes, and ensure to put the logs in the Grinder to keep wood ready for use.

Next up, you must set up for some food in 99 Nights in the Forest. Here's the orientation: Set up four farm plots, ultimately forming a plus sign, and then insert a crockpot in its middle.

Building the Perimeter in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Crafting menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Your next crafting goal should be an Oil Drill and Biofuel Processor. This will set you up for fueling the campfire for a long time. After that, build four more Farm Plots. During this stage, upgrade your campfire to max level. If you want to raid more strongholds or fast travel to particular places to build a resource farming loop, you can build a teleporter.

You can now start creating shelves atop the circular perimeter created earlier. Make sure to keep some space for an exit. This will act as a makeshift fence when empty or as a storage space when filled with items. You can also complete the Anvil-building quest during this stage to gain upgraded items. This is also the period where enemies will start appearing more frequently, so craft an ammo crate. It will allow you to obtain ammo within your bunker.

Don't forget to keep chopping down trees, as the base will require a lot of them. Now comes the time to complete the inner perimeter. Imagine a thick, straight pathway for the exit. Now, place Wood Rain Storage on both edges of the road. This will create a secure exit if you want to leave the base. You can also place a boost pad at the end to provide a temporary buff.

This should complete the inner circle of your base. Preferably, keep most of it empty, so you can easily shoot the monsters that appear through it. Also, build a lightning rod to attract the strikes and avoid them from damaging the base.

Creating the outer circle in 99 Nights in the Forest

Your base should look similar to this (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@rirusha)

Next up, create a bigger circular perimeter that will act as your main line of defense. Build these via placing the Hollow Part of the Wood Rain Storage shelf facing outwards (it also doubles as a log storage unit). Keep some gaps in the perimeter to make sure all the monsters don't pile up at the exit. To strengthen the outer circle, plant saplings near the inner edges.

They'll grow up to become big, strong trees (which can also be used to acquire logs if needed urgently). You can place barbed wire and wooden spikes outside the circle (especially the gaps) to make the base harder to break into. Set up traps in the gap between the outer and inner circle. When the monsters get trapped in the gap, shoot them with the firearms.

This will complete the defenses of the 99 Nights in the Forest base. From here on, you're free to decorate and organize items inside it according to your liking.

