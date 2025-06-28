99 Nights in the Forest Camper guide

The Class update for 99 Nights in the Forest has radically changed how players approach the game. Each Class introduced with the update alters the approach to survival, and the resulting strategy can define how long you survive in the wilds. The Camper is one of the most basic classes in the game and likely the one you unlock first, owing to its low cost. It is a decent option that will help you through the early parts of the game.

Let’s explore what the Camper is all about in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Camper in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Camper Class (Image via Roblox)

The Camper is the cheapest non-default Class in the game, which you can unlock for a measly 10 Diamonds. It specializes in exploration and resource collection, which is reflected in all of its perks.

This Class starts you off with the Flashlight item already in your inventory, making it easy to explore the map at nighttime from the get-go. The overall usefulness of the Flashlight is diminished a bit as you continue to explore, as the item is easy to find in the wilds. At level 3, you will also receive a Stew at the beginning of each run.

Also read: 99 Nights in the Forest Badges guide

Perks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Camper comes with three perks, as is the standard for all Classes. The first perk is unlocked by default, while the remaining two have you burn logs and cook food at the campsite a specified number of times. By completing these tasks, you can level up and reach a maximum of level 3 for access to all three perks.

At level 1, the Camper reduces the drain speed of your Hunger meter by 10%, giving you slightly more time to explore and collect resources. This is particularly useful in the early game since you will be pressed for resources in the first few days.

Once you level up, you receive the second perk that improves nighttime visibility, making it even easier to venture into the forest, come nightfall. With this perk, you can make emergency expeditions, should you need any last-minute resources to refill the survival meters.

Lastly, the third perk provides the Camper with a Stew right from the beginning. You can keep the Stew in your inventory for emergency usage, which can be handy in a pinch.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to unlock Camper in 99 Nights in the Forest

Camper can be unlocked for 10 Diamonds.

What is the starting gear for the Camper Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Camper’s starting equipment includes a Flashlight by default and a pot of Stew at level 3.

How to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

Diamonds can be obtained as a random chest drop, badge rewards, as a reward for surviving until day 99, and from the premium store.

