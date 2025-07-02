99 Nights in the Forest Lumberjack guide

99 Nights in the Forest introduced the Lumberjack Class in the Classes update. This player archetype is all about woodwork, from chopping wood to retrieving saplings. It is perfectly suited for players who are more inclined to interact with the crafting system than other mechanics of the experience.

Here’s a quick guide to the Lumberjack in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Lumberjack in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Lumberjack Class (Image via Roblox)

The Lumberjack can be unlocked for 70 Diamonds, which is the same as the cost of the Ranger. You can get Diamonds as random drops from hidden chests, upon collecting Badges, surviving for 99 days, or from the premium shop. The resource is fairly abundant, so you don’t have to make a concerted effort to acquire it.

This player archetype starts with a Good Axe, which helps you chop down wood more efficiently. In multiplayer sessions, it pairs well with the Scavenger since you will be collecting plenty of wooden logs during your expedition. The Scavenger’s extra storage slots can come in handy for the Lumberjack.

Perks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The methods of leveling up Classes are specific to each; these ways showcase the area of expertise for each Class.

To level up the Lumberjack, you must chop down trees and plant saplings the specified number of times. Do so enough times, and you will reach the max level of 3 with ease.

The Lumberjack’s baseline perk at level 1 grants you a 20% chance to gain an additional log of wood each time you chop down a tree. You will have an abundance of wooden logs with this ability active, particularly if it triggers multiple times in a row.

At level 2, the Lumberjack has a 25% chance to receive two saplings instead of one while picking them up. Lastly, the Lumberjack gains another 20% chance of receiving one or two bonus logs after chopping down trees.

Wooden logs are quite common and are used most often in crafting recipes. No matter the stage of the game you are in, you will always need more logs to craft various items and tools. So, playing as a Lumberjack or having one as your teammate can be rather beneficial for the expedition.

FAQs

How to unlock the Lumberjack Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Lumberjack can be unlocked for 70 Diamonds.

What perk does the Lumberjack Class unlock at level 2 in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Lumberjacks gain a 25% chance of receiving a double sapling drop while picking one up at level 2 or higher.

What is the Lumberjack’s specialization in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Lumberjack specializes in chopping down trees and collecting wooden logs and saplings.

