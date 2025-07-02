99 Nights in the Forest Scavenger guide

In 99 Nights in the Forest, the Scavenger is among the five Classes added with the Classes update on June 27, 2025. This player archetype is all about collecting resources for later use, hence the name. It comes with three perks that support this playstyle, which makes it a perfect fit in multiplayer sessions with Classes like Cook and Medic.

Read on to learn all there is to know about the Scavenger in this Roblox experience.

Breaking down the Scavenger in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starter gear

The Scavenger Class (Image via Roblox)

The Scavenger can be unlocked for 25 Diamonds, making it among the cheapest Classes to unlock in 99 Nights in the Forest. It is only second to the Camper in terms of low unlock costs, which has a 10-Diamond requirement instead.

Unlike most other Classes, the Scavenger does not have any specialized starting gear. The only other Class not to offer you anything is the default None.

There is one positive to having no starting gear: you start the expedition without any gear slots filled. This supports the hunting and gathering style of gameplay on which the Scavenger focuses.

Perks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Classes in this Roblox experience start at level 1 and can be leveled up to 3, acquiring a new passive ability with each level. Level-ups are unique for each Class; for the Scavenger, you must scrap Scraps and travel a certain number of Studs to reach the next level.

At level 1, the Scavenger has two additional sack spaces, allowing you to collect more items from the word go. Once you level up, you will be able to open chests 20% quicker. That way, you won’t be as occupied while looting as you would be otherwise, allowing you to return to action at the earliest.

After reaching the third and final level, the Scavenger has a chance to obtain Scraps as a bonus drop from chests. Scraps are a fundamental crafting item with which you can create many useful tools. Having more of it will aid your expeditions, particularly if you’re playing with friends and fellow Robloxians.

FAQs

How to unlock the Scavenger in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Scavenger can be unlocked for 25 Diamonds.

What ability does the Scavenger unlock at level 3 in 99 Nights in the Forest?

At level 3, the Scavenger gains a chance to obtain Scraps as bonus drops from chests.

How to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

Diamonds can be obtained as a random chest drop, by acquiring badges, by reaching level 99, or from the premium shop.

