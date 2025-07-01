99 Nights in the Forest Cook guide

99 Nights in the Forest introduced a Class system with the Classes update on June 27, 2025. Cook is among the five new Classes added with the aforementioned update, bringing with it new starting gear, perks, and more. It promotes a support-style approach to surviving in the wilds, providing teammates with better food that helps ward off their hunger more efficiently.

Let’s take a thorough look at what Cook has to offer in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Cook Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Cook Class (Image via Roblox)

Each Class in the game can be unlocked using Diamonds, a rare resource found in hidden chests and the premium shop. The Cook is no different, requiring you to accrue 40 Diamonds in order to gain access to its playstyle.

This Class primarily involves hunger management, reflected aptly in its starting gear. At the beginning of your expedition, you will receive one Seasoning, which can be used to enhance food. Seasoned food restores more of the hunger meter, staving it off for longer. So, as a Cook or while playing with one, you won’t have to worry about managing your hunger as often.

Perks

Diamonds in the premium Shop (Image via Roblox)

Leveling up the Cook requires you to cook Meats and Stews a certain number of times. You start at level 1, and as you continue cooking, you can reach up to level 3. Each level offers one unique perk that improves the Cook’s effectiveness.

At level 1, the Class offers its baseline passive: restoring more of the hunger meter with seasoned food. Level 2 lets the chef cook 20% faster while using a Crockpot, allowing all players to get back into action a little quicker.

Lastly, at level 3, the Class gains a 25% chance to make a Hearty Stew, which is exclusive to the Cook, and it offers a healing effect when consumed. This ability makes the Class a pseudo-Medic, as it can provide support via healing as well, albeit not as effectively as the Medic.

FAQs

