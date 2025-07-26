99 Nights in the Forest Blacksmith guide

The Blacksmith is one of the two 99 Nights in the Forest Classes introduced with the Crafting update on July 25, 2025. This Class prioritizes crafting mechanics above all else, positioning it in a supporting role more so than a combat-focused one. While it can be effective in solo runs, it's stronger in multiplayer sessions, making them significantly easier for all teammates.

Ad

Let’s take a detailed look at the Blacksmith Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Blacksmith in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Blacksmith Class (Image via Roblox)

The Blacksmith can be purchased for 200 Diamonds from the Daily Class Shop. This shop restocks daily, providing you with a different selection of Classes each day. If needed, you can refresh the shop once for free to see if the desired Class becomes available. Each subsequent refresh will cost Robux.

Ad

Trending

The Blacksmith Class utilizes a Hammer as its starter item, which can be used to move items and place structures in the camp. Having easy access to this item will help you reorganize the elements you craft with ease. That said, considering how simple it is to craft, the Hammer does not make much of an impact in the grand scheme of the game.

Also read: 99 Nights in the Forest: A beginner’s guide

Ad

Perks

The Daily Class Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Blacksmith Class can be leveled up by upgrading the Crafting Bench and crafting various structures. If you do this the specified number of times, you will reach the max level of 3 in no time.

Ad

At level 1, the Blacksmith has access to the Crafting item list from one tier above the one the player has currently unlocked. This means that if you have the Crafting Bench at tier 2, you will also have access to the recipes from tier 3. The passive ability only works for tiers up to tier 4.

After leveling up to 2, the Blacksmith Class will receive a discount for two random crafting recipes. These discounts can help save resources, allowing you to reallocate resources for future use.

Ad

Once you reach level 3 with this playable archetype, you will receive a chance to gain extra scraps from items placed in the grinder.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How can you unlock Blacksmith in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Blacksmith Class can be unlocked for 200 Diamonds from the Daily Class Shop.

What is the specialization of the Blacksmith Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Blacksmith Class specializes in the Crafting mechanic, providing perks that improve your crafting experience and reduce overall crafting resource consumption.

Ad

What is the starting gear for the Blacksmith Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Blacksmith Class gets a Hammer as its starting gear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025